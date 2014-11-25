MQL5.community Website Switched to HTTPS Secure Protocol
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Have you already noticed the icon with a lock in front of MQL5.com in the browser address bar? It means that the website is now operating via HTTPS protocol with support for encryption. Previously, this protocol was enabled only for the private area - user profiles. Now, the entire website has completely switched to HTTPS.
The protocol has been implemented for the sake of user data security. Thus, MQL5.community members obtain a new level of protection and don't have to worry about the safety of their personal data transmitted via the website.