Hard time to upload My EA in MQL5 market.
I tried 100x to upload my EA in MQL5 market place. Always bringing a error msg when i do upload. Can someone help me in this one?
Sergio Brentan Rabelo:
I tried 100x to upload my EA in MQL5 market place. Always bringing a error msg when i do upload. Can someone help me in this one?
first you need to write what the error message is :)
I have the same problem as you, I've been trying to validate my EA for two days but still the same message "test on EURUSD, H1
test on NZDUSD, H1
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSDcheck, M30
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSDcheck, Daily
there are no trading operations "
it drives me totally crazy, I modify my code without stopping, I added all the checks but nothing passes ... I despair
Try to increase the spread setting, put 100, 200, 400 and so on.
Happens to me for long time, i tried to chance defaults and etc. Same msg for me too.
