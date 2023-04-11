Hard time to upload My EA in MQL5 market.

I tried 100x to upload my EA in MQL5 market place. Always bringing a error msg when i do upload. Can someone help me in this one? 
 
first you need to write what the error message is :)

 

I have the same problem as you, I've been trying to validate my EA for two days but still the same message "test on EURUSD, H1


there are no trading operations
test on NZDUSD, H1
there are no trading operations
test on GBPUSDcheck, M30
there are no trading operations
test on XAUUSDcheck, Daily
there are no trading operations "

it drives me totally crazy, I modify my code without stopping, I added all the checks but nothing passes ... I despair
 
Try to increase the spread setting, put 100, 200, 400 and so on.

 
it doesn't work, I don't know what to do, it works very well on a demo account and even on a real account, it goes smoothly on the strategy tester, I don't understand ...

 
change the default input settings to those with maximal to
 open trades probability
 
I did not understand what you mean

 
I did not understand what you mean

 I can sugest , that you are testing the EA with some optimized set file and these values are different from the default settings,  am i right?   
 
Happens to me for long time, i tried to chance defaults and etc. Same msg for me too. 

 
 I can sugest , that you are testing the EA with some optimized set file and these values are different from the default settings,  am i right?   

I did try optimized and diferent too. Not working at all...

 

