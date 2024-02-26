MT5 Local Network Farm on Ryzen
1. (Which is I have already done) Check "Advanced Firewall" -> "Inbound rules" section -> "MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent", click "Advanced" tab,
tick all "Profiles" type, also go through "Interface types", check "All interface"
2. (MT5 do not add this automatically) Check "Allow an app through firewall option" -> "Change Settings" -> "Allow another app" -> "Add" and browse to "MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent" so it could finally work
Finally, got the solution myself.
Thank you for positing the solution :)
Hi Guys,
I am having the same issues in seting up Local Farm Agent to my other local network comuters. The primary PC can see the other Computers Cores but they show as Ready or Connecting without actually connecting.
I followed all the steps as advised by Yu Pang Chan, but no success. All my PC's run Windows 10 Home edition.....could this also be part of the issue ??
any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.
Same situation here:
- 5 computers.
- I set up identical inbound rules in all the Firewalls allowing access.
- The main MT5 strategy tester can see all the agents from all other 4 computers all added to Local Network Farm and in "Ready state"
- When running optimization the agents from 2 of the computers are oscillating between "ready" and "connecting". They are not used for optimization.
This is so frustrating. Total disregard from MetaQuotes on a historical bug like this affecting many serious users of MT5.
many thanks
PC-R = AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16C32T
PC-5 = Intel Core i5-10400 6C12T
PC-9 = Intel Core i9-10900F 10C20T
The situation is,
PC-R can add PC-5 and PC-9 to its Local Network Farm
PC-5 can only add PC-9 to its Local Network Farm
PC-9 can only add PC-5 to its Local Network Farm
I have configured all inbound firewall so each other are able to search.
So, could anyone tell me why Ryzen core are not able to be searched?
Is that because clock speed is not available on the description?
Or is that because Ryzen need some kind of drivers so MT5 can search?
Picture of all 3 PC hardware is captured below.