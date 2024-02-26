MT5 Local Network Farm on Ryzen

I got several computers here, let me list them down:
PC-R = AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16C32T
PC-5 = Intel Core i5-10400 6C12T
PC-9 = Intel Core i9-10900F 10C20T

The situation is,
PC-R can add PC-5 and PC-9 to its Local Network Farm
PC-5 can only add PC-9 to its Local Network Farm
PC-9 can only add PC-5 to its Local Network Farm

I have configured all inbound firewall so each other are able to search.

So, could anyone tell me why Ryzen core are not able to be searched?
Is that because clock speed is not available on the description?
Or is that because Ryzen need some kind of drivers so MT5 can search?

Picture of all 3 PC hardware is captured below.

 
 
Finally, got the solution myself.

1. (Which is I have already done) Check "Advanced Firewall" -> "Inbound rules" section -> "MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent", click "Advanced" tab,

tick all "Profiles" type, also go through "Interface types", check "All interface"

2. (MT5 do not add this automatically) Check "Allow an app through firewall option" -> "Change Settings" -> "Allow another app" -> "Add" and browse to "MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent" so it could finally work


 
Thank you for positing the solution :)

 
My local farm agents also fail all the time ... its such a pain ... I have tried your solution and many things ... its just not stable 
 

Hi Guys,

I am having the same issues in seting up Local Farm Agent to my other local network comuters. The primary PC can see the other Computers Cores but they show as Ready or Connecting without actually connecting.

I followed all the steps as advised by Yu Pang Chan, but no success. All my PC's run Windows 10 Home edition.....could this also be part of the issue ??

any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

 
Looks like so many people having the same problem. Followed the instruction above, even open inbound and outbound for both PC both still connecting... ready over and over again =))
 
I believe Mql5 need to update this error because alot of people I believe, include me as well has many pc cores but are not utilized fully by the app. An update or adress this bug would greatly enhance the cloud network as of current state, the local farm network doesn’t work
 

Same situation here:

- 5 computers.

- I set up identical inbound rules in all the Firewalls allowing access.

- The main MT5 strategy tester can see all the agents from all other 4 computers all added to Local Network Farm and in "Ready state"

- When running optimization the agents from 2 of the computers are oscillating between "ready" and "connecting". They are not used for optimization.


This is so frustrating. Total disregard from MetaQuotes on a historical bug like this affecting many serious users of MT5.

 
I have experienced this issue when versions of agents didn't match.

Check your versions, and the journal for connection issues when starting optimization.
 
Juan Guirao #I set up identical inbound rules in all the Firewalls allowing access.

Careful...did you take into account the firewall of the router/access point or just the OS's?

 
many thanks

