Local Network Farm can not be used!
I am not coder sorry ... and I did not understand anything ... may be - because I am not a coder ...
I hope - someone will clue us up about this request ...
Local Network Farm can be used before, but today I found It can't be used!
I have two PC, IP is "192.168.2.101" and "192.168.2.102".
I have already create "inbound" rules for the ports : Windows Firewall > Advanced Settings > Inbound Rules > New Rule ...
But both of them can't find each other.
I use windown10_64,version 1803.
Does anyone encountered this situation ? And Does anyone knows What is process to add Local Network Farm?
Try to disable your firewall. Disable any antivirus, if any. And then give it a try. If it is still not possible then delete all the farm IP and add it again.
Try to disable your firewall. Disable any antivirus, if any. And then give it a try. If it is still not possible then delete all the farm IP and add it again.
yes,I delete all of them and add them again. Then, they can find each other.
Thanks!
I dont understand why there hasnt been any update to this , All the post around here at like 3 years old , or dont have any solution
Any suggestions?
I am having an issue in which none of the agents in my local network farm can connect. In the strategy tester journal it repeatedly says it is connecting to the agents, then after it has connected it saying it is connecting again and the process repeats. If I click on the agents tab, the status of all the agents rapidly switches back and forth between connecting and busy. I have both laptops on the same wifi with both laptops having their firewalls turned off.
Any suggestions?
There is small summary thread related to agents and more so you can read it to find the dicision for this issue -
what port or setting do i need to allow in windows firewall ??
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Local Network Farm can be used before, but today I found It can't be used!
I have two PC, IP is "192.168.2.101" and "192.168.2.102".
I have already create "inbound" rules for the ports : Windows Firewall > Advanced Settings > Inbound Rules > New Rule ...
But both of them can't find each other.
I use windown10_64,version 1803.
Does anyone encountered this situation ? And Does anyone knows What is process to add Local Network Farm?