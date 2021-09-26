time stop
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
hey i need help with the order expiration, i want my order to expire at the end of the candle.
if((Buy_Sell_Signal()=="Buy") && (OrdersTotal() == 0)) Ticket = OrderSend(NULL,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,Lot_Size,(iBands(NULL,0,BB_Period,BB_Deviation2,BB_Shift,BB_Applied_Price,2,0)),0,0,0,"Opened Bolliger Band EA",MN,0); if((Buy_Sell_Signal()=="Sell") && (OrdersTotal() == 0)) Ticket = OrderSend(NULL,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,Lot_Size,(iBands(NULL,0,BB_Period,BB_Deviation2,BB_Shift,BB_Applied_Price,1,0)),0,0,0,"Opened Bolliger Band EA",MN,0);
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
here is my code. thank you for answering.
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hey Guys!
I need your help.
Does anyone have a code for a timestop`?
I want my system to close positions at the open of the second new bar since the openeing.
Thank you very much!