Signal Button not available on Terminal

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Hi community,

I start a new demo account and I'm logged correctly to my MQL5 community account.

But I can't access to the showcase of signals because the signals button on the terminal remains grayed (disabled).


How can I fix that ?

Thx,

Erwann.

 
Erwann Pannerec:

Hi community,

I start a new demo account and I'm logged correctly to my MQL5 community account.

But I can't access to the showcase of signals because the signals button on the terminal remains grayed (disabled).


How can I fix that ?

Thx,

Erwann.

You either haven't logged into your MQL5 account with your ghendar username or your broker doesn't offer signals.

 

Thanks for reply.

How can I get the list of Brokers which offer signals ?

 
Erwann Pannerec #:

Thanks for reply.

How can I get the list of Brokers which offer signals ?

Most brokers offer signals, but discussion and recommendations about them are not allowed in this forum.

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