Signal Button not available on Terminal
Erwann Pannerec:
Hi community,
I start a new demo account and I'm logged correctly to my MQL5 community account.
But I can't access to the showcase of signals because the signals button on the terminal remains grayed (disabled).
How can I fix that ?
Thx,
Erwann.
You either haven't logged into your MQL5 account with your ghendar username or your broker doesn't offer signals.
Thanks for reply.
How can I get the list of Brokers which offer signals ?
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Hi community,
I start a new demo account and I'm logged correctly to my MQL5 community account.
But I can't access to the showcase of signals because the signals button on the terminal remains grayed (disabled).
How can I fix that ?
Thx,
Erwann.