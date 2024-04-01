MT5 Signals Can't access?
- Make sure that your Windows 10 is on 64 bit (because 32 bit Windows is not supported by MT5 anymore), and that you are using the latest MT5 build.
- Connect to the trading account (or create demo account with any broker).
- And fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password; your forum login is scootrade2; do not use your email to login; and do not use google/facebook related password.
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How to know about Windows version - 64 bit or 32 bit?
Use the following procedure (if it is written as "Metatrader 5 x64 build 2990" for example so it is fine):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
I have the same issue. My signals tab is not accessible.
I have the 64bit Windows, the latest version and are logged-in.
What could be other problems?
Kind regards
I have the same issue. My signals tab is not accessible.
I have the 64bit Windows, the latest version and are logged-in.
What could be other problems?
Kind regards
Have you checked all three from above:
- Make sure that your Windows 10 is on 64 bit (because 32 bit Windows is not supported by MT5 anymore), and that you are using the latest MT5 build.
- Connect to the trading account (or create demo account with any broker).
- And fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password; your forum login is scootrade2; do not use your email to login; and do not use google/facebook related password.
?
PS There is a German forum: https://www.mql5.com/de/forum
- www.mql5.com
i am also facing same problem
i am also facing same problem
If you are facing same problem so it may be for the following reasons:
- you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and with confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal;
or
- you connect your Metatrader to demo/cents/any trading account other than real trading account (the signal service works for real accounts only for now.
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Hello, for some reason the signals button in the MT5 terminal is grayed out. I haven't had a problem with MT4 but for some reason I don't have a community button in Options to make changes and activate signals in MT5.