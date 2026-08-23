Any success with "financial astrology" ?
Astro: the key thread
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
tropicalrecon, 2016.02.22 00:08
This is Gann's Planetary Square of 9. You can see it acts as support and resistance, the cycles should mark areas where the market will reverse.
There used to be a group that did trading with astro, they did a lot of research. I read a lot of books about it learned a lot about cycles.
After a couple years I decided that I had gained little for trading.
I have seen some trading softwares designed for that purpose, costing thousands, I have not met anyone that is successful using those although I am sure that some people do ok with it.
My horoscope tells me that I am forever destined to use a simple approach with MT4 and MT5. lol
I have personally seen a teacher who can do good trades using financial astrology. But he is not 100% correct neither. He seems to have a system to allow himself to hold on when he is right, and quickly stop out when he is wrong. He told me personally that if I want to master astrological trading, I need to understand each of these astrological items on a deeper level, otherwise I am just circling on the ground getting no where.
For example, even the above square of 9 chart seems to highly correlated with the USDCHF prices, we will never know when the market will touch the support line again and form a support and head up big time. nor if you see the market had broken the support line, it should go down big time (someitmes the market breaks and regain the support), those are the areas need to pay attention
Am I the only one here who thinks this is funny?
Maybe combine astrology with the Super Bowl Indicator?
Am I the only one here who thinks this is funny?
Maybe combine astrology with the Super Bowl Indicator?
Not the only one. I am wondering about the full moon
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I don't have a clue of astrology. I barely remember my zodiac sign just to be prepared for when someone asks me for it.
But I've read something about "financial astrology" , I'm looking at it as open minded as possilbe and I know that most of us "quant-oriented" traders are more based on facts rather than on beliefs.
So, I was just wondering if you or anyone you know has had any kind of success correlating trade types to astrology.
Basically I imagine the following:
If the XYZ instrument was born in - let's say 1999 like the EURO - you'd check for the XYZ horoscope and if it says something good about it you'd go long, and if it says something bad about it you'd go short.
Has anyone expierenced any edge with that approach??