Crystal Ball S.A.
Bola de Cristal.mq4 (attached)
Fast Version with Volume picture, best regards!
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crystal Ball.mq4 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "http://www.FinanceWave.com™" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 10 extern bool LogChart = FALSE; extern color Present = Lime; extern color Pass = DodgerBlue; extern color Future = Red; extern color PresentVol = Green; extern color PassVol = Gold; int ScaleBars = 1440; color bg; double ExtBuffer[],ExtBuffer2[],ExtBuffer3[],ExtBuffer4[],black[],black2[],black3[],black4[],ExtBuffer5[],ExtBuffer6[]; double OPEN[],HIGH[],LOW[],CLOSE[],open[],high[],low[],close[],volume1[],volume2[]; double meanxc=0,meanyc=0,summeanyc=0,meanxv=0,meanyv=0,summeanyv=0,Ca[],Cb=0,Cab=0,Ca2[],Cb2=0,Va[],Vb=0,Vab=0,Va2[],Vb2=0; int ibar,recnn,z,n,i,j,k,nBARS,nn,p,dimension1REC,dimension2REC,i1,i2,i3,deep1,deep2,stop=0,Calcs=0,b,fast=0,AHA,KQJ,LOVE,People; double error=0,recerror=100000,h1,h2,step,h,c,cor,MAX,MIN,max,min,rec=0,maxPlot,minPlot,corV=0; string ShortName; double hMaxVol,hMinVol,SomaVolume1,SomaVolume2,prop,VolMax,VolMin; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { ShortName="Crystal Ball"; IndicatorShortName(ShortName); bg=(color)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,4,Pass); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4,bg); SetIndexBuffer(1,black); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,2,Pass); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBuffer2); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,bg); SetIndexBuffer(3,black2); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,4,Future); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBuffer3); SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,4,bg); SetIndexBuffer(5,black3); SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,2,Future); SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtBuffer4); SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,bg); SetIndexBuffer(7,black4); SetIndexStyle(8,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,3,PresentVol); SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtBuffer5); SetIndexStyle(9,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,1,PassVol); SetIndexBuffer(9,ExtBuffer6); ArraySetAsSeries(Ca,true);ArrayResize(Ca,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(Ca2,true);ArrayResize(Ca2,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(Va,true);ArrayResize(Va,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(Va2,true);ArrayResize(Va2,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(OPEN,true);ArrayResize(OPEN,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(HIGH,true);ArrayResize(HIGH,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(LOW,true);ArrayResize(LOW,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(CLOSE,true);ArrayResize(CLOSE,Bars); ArraySetAsSeries(open,true);ArrayResize(open,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);ArrayResize(high,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);ArrayResize(low,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);ArrayResize(close,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(volume1,true);ArrayResize(volume1,5000); ArraySetAsSeries(volume2,true);ArrayResize(volume2,5000); SetIndexLabel(0,NULL); SetIndexLabel(1,NULL); SetIndexLabel(2,NULL); SetIndexLabel(3,NULL); SetIndexLabel(4,NULL); SetIndexLabel(5,NULL); SetIndexLabel(6,NULL); SetIndexLabel(7,NULL); SetIndexLabel(8,NULL); SetIndexLabel(9,NULL); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() {return(0);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Crystal Ball | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(stop==0) { if(400<=Bars) { deep1=1; while(400*deep1<=Bars) { ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// CALCULUS 1 for(i=0;i<200;i++) {CLOSE[i]=iClose(NULL,0,i*deep1);} meanxc=0; for(z=0;z<200;z++) {meanxc=meanxc+CLOSE[z];} meanxc=meanxc/200; Ca[0]=CLOSE[0]-meanxc; Ca2[0]=Ca[0]*Ca[0]; for(z=1;z<200;z++) {Ca[z]=CLOSE[z]-meanxc; Ca2[z]=Ca2[z-1]+Ca[z]*Ca[z];} ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// deep2=deep1; while(Bars>=400*deep2) { ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// CALCULUS 2 nBARS=floor(Bars/deep2)-1; for(i=0;i<=nBARS;i++) {CLOSE[i]=iClose(NULL,0,i*deep2);} summeanyc=0; for(n=200;n<=nBARS-199;n++) {meanyc=0; Cb=0; Cab=0; Cb2=0; if(n==200||fast==1) {summeanyc=0; for(z=199;z>=0;z--) {summeanyc=summeanyc+CLOSE[n+z];}} else {summeanyc=(summeanyc-CLOSE[n-1]+CLOSE[n+199]);} meanyc=summeanyc/200; for(z=0;z<200;z++) {Cb=CLOSE[n+z]-meanyc; Cab=Cab+Ca[z]*Cb; Cb2=Cb2+Cb*Cb;} cor=Cab/(MathSqrt(5000*(Ca2[199]*Cb2))/MathSqrt(5000)); Calcs++; if(Bars>5000) {if(cor<0){fast=1;n=n+80;} else if(cor<0.95){fast=1;n=n+80-floor(70*cor);} else{fast=0;} if(cor>rec) {rec=cor; ibar=n; dimension1REC=deep1; dimension2REC=deep2;} } } deep2++;} deep1++;} //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ObjectCreate("Correlation",OBJ_LABEL,WindowFind(ShortName),0,0); ObjectSetText("Correlation","Correlação: "+rec,10,"Verdana",Red); ObjectSet("Correlation",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("Correlation",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); ObjectSet("Correlation",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20); i1=ibar*dimension2REC+199*dimension2REC+(dimension2REC-1); i2=ibar*dimension2REC; i3=199*dimension1REC+(dimension1REC-1); // VOLUME CONFIRM? for(LOVE=0;LOVE<200;LOVE++) {People=0; while(People<dimension1REC) {volume1[LOVE]=volume1[LOVE]+Volume[LOVE*dimension1REC+People];People++;} for(AHA=0;AHA<200;AHA++) {KQJ=0; while(KQJ<dimension2REC) {volume2[AHA]=volume2[AHA]+Volume[i2+AHA*dimension2REC+KQJ];KQJ++;}}} ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// CALCULUS 1 meanxv=0; for(z=0;z<200;z++) {meanxv=meanxv+volume1[z];} meanxv=meanxv/200; for(z=0;z<200;z++) {Va[z]=volume1[z]-meanxv; if(z!=0){Va2[z]=Va2[z-1]+Va[z]*Va[z];}else{Va2[z]=Va[z]*Va[z];}} ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// CALCULUS 2 summeanyv=0; meanyv=0; Vb=0; Vab=0; Vb2=0; for(z=199;z>=0;z--) {summeanyv=summeanyv+volume2[z];} meanyv=summeanyv/200; for(z=0;z<200;z++) {Vb=volume2[z]-meanyv; Vab=Vab+Va[z]*Vb; Vb2=Vb2+Vb*Vb;} corV=Vab/(MathSqrt(5000*(Va2[199]*Vb2))/MathSqrt(5000)); ObjectCreate("Correlation2",OBJ_LABEL,WindowFind(ShortName),0,0); ObjectSetText("Correlation2","Volume: "+corV,10,"Verdana",Magenta); ObjectSet("Correlation2",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("Correlation2",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); ObjectSet("Correlation2",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,40); Print("Bars: ",200," Deep1: ",dimension1REC," Deep2: ",dimension2REC," Calcs: ",Calcs," Rec: ",rec," Volume: ",corV); Print("Pass: ",TimeToStr(iTime(NULL,0,i1),TIME_DATE)," to ",TimeToStr(iTime(NULL,0,i2),TIME_DATE)); Print("Present: ",TimeToStr(iTime(NULL,0,i3),TIME_DATE)," to ",TimeToStr(iTime(NULL,0,0),TIME_DATE)); Alert("FINISHED"); //////////////////// LE Picture // ARRAY 1 deep1=dimension1REC; for(LOVE=0;LOVE<=1500;LOVE++) { if(LOVE*deep1+deep1-1>Bars-1){break;} open[LOVE]=Open[LOVE*deep1+deep1-1]; high[LOVE]=iHigh(NULL,0,iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,deep1,LOVE*deep1)); low[LOVE]=iLow(NULL,0,iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,deep1,LOVE*deep1)); close[LOVE]=Close[LOVE*deep1]; } //ARRAY 2 deep2=dimension2REC; for(AHA=0;AHA<400;AHA++) { OPEN[AHA]=Open[i2+(AHA-200)*deep2+deep2-1]; HIGH[AHA]=iHigh(NULL,0,iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,deep2,i2+(AHA-200)*deep2)); LOW[AHA]=iLow(NULL,0,iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,deep2,i2+(AHA-200)*deep2)); CLOSE[AHA]=Close[i2+(AHA-200)*deep2]; } ////////////////////////////////////////////////////// PAINT // COMPARE ARRAY MIN=1000000000;MAX=0; for(k=0;k<200;k++) {MAX=MathMax(MAX,HIGH[k+200]); MIN=MathMin(MIN,LOW[k+200]);} max=0;min=1000000; for(j=0;j<200;j++) {max=MathMax(max,high[j]); min=MathMin(min,low[j]);} h1=MAX-MIN; h2=max-min; h=h2/h1; step=h2/1000; for(nn=0;nn<=2000;nn++) {c=close[0]-(CLOSE[200]*h)+((-1000+nn)*step); for(p=0;p<200;p++) {error=error+MathPow(high[p]-c-(HIGH[p+200]*h),2)+MathPow(low[p]-c-(LOW[p+200]*h),2)+MathPow(close[p]-c-(CLOSE[p+200]*h),2)+MathPow(open[p]-c-(OPEN[p+200]*h),2);} error=MathSqrt(error); if(error<recerror) {recerror=error; recnn=nn;} error=0;} c=close[0]-(CLOSE[200]*h)+((-1000+recnn)*step); if(HIGH[200]-LOW[200]==0 || HIGH[200+199]-LOW[200+199]==0) {SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_LINE);} if(LogChart==FALSE) { // BLUE for(i=0;i<200;i++) {ExtBuffer[i]=MathMax(c+(CLOSE[i+200]*h),c+(OPEN[i+200]*h)); black[i]=MathMin(c+(CLOSE[i+200]*h),c+(OPEN[i+200]*h)); ExtBuffer2[i]=c+(HIGH[i+200]*h); black2[i]=c+(LOW[i+200]*h);} SetIndexShift(4,200); SetIndexShift(5,200); SetIndexShift(6,200); SetIndexShift(7,200); // RED for(i=1;i<=200;i++) {ExtBuffer3[200-i]=MathMax(c+(CLOSE[200-i]*h),c+(OPEN[200-i]*h)); black3[200-i]=MathMin(c+(CLOSE[200-i]*h),c+(OPEN[200-i]*h)); ExtBuffer4[200-i]=c+(HIGH[200-i]*h); black4[200-i]=c+(LOW[200-i]*h);} // LIME deep1=dimension1REC; for(i=0;i<=1500;i++) { if(i*deep1+deep1-1>Bars-1){break;} DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[i],Time[i],high[i],low[i],Present,STYLE_SOLID,0); DrawPriceTrendLine2(Time[i],Time[i],close[i],open[i],Present,STYLE_SOLID,3); } maxPlot=0;minPlot=10000000; for(i=0;i<200;i++) {maxPlot=MathMax(ExtBuffer2[i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(black2[i],minPlot);} for(i=1;i<=200;i++) {maxPlot=MathMax(ExtBuffer4[200-i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(black4[200-i],minPlot);} for(i=0;i<=ScaleBars;i++) {if(i*deep1+(deep1-1)>Bars-1){break;} maxPlot=MathMax(high[i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(low[i],minPlot);} IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,minPlot-(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,maxPlot+(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.1); } else { // BLUE for(i=0;i<200;i++) {ExtBuffer[i]=100+MathLog(MathMax(c+(CLOSE[i+200]*h),c+(OPEN[i+200]*h))); black[i]=100+MathLog(MathMin(c+(CLOSE[i+200]*h),c+(OPEN[i+200]*h))); ExtBuffer2[i]=100+MathLog(c+(HIGH[i+200]*h)); black2[i]=100+MathLog(c+(LOW[i+200]*h));} SetIndexShift(4,200); SetIndexShift(5,200); SetIndexShift(6,200); SetIndexShift(7,200); // RED for(i=1;i<=200;i++) {ExtBuffer3[200-i]=100+MathLog(MathMax(c+(CLOSE[200-i]*h),c+(OPEN[200-i]*h))); black3[200-i]=100+MathLog(MathMin(c+(CLOSE[200-i]*h),c+(OPEN[200-i]*h))); ExtBuffer4[200-i]=100+MathLog(c+(HIGH[200-i]*h)); black4[200-i]=100+MathLog(c+(LOW[200-i]*h));} // LIME deep1=dimension1REC; for(i=0;i<=1500;i++) { if(i*deep1+deep1-1>Bars-1){break;} DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[i],Time[i],100+MathLog(high[i]),100+MathLog(low[i]),Present,STYLE_SOLID,0); DrawPriceTrendLine2(Time[i],Time[i],100+MathLog(close[i]),100+MathLog(open[i]),Present,STYLE_SOLID,3);} maxPlot=0;minPlot=10000000; for(i=0;i<200;i++) {maxPlot=MathMax(ExtBuffer2[i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(black2[i],minPlot);} for(i=1;i<=200;i++) {maxPlot=MathMax(ExtBuffer4[200-i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(black4[200-i],minPlot);} for(i=0;i<=ScaleBars;i++) {if(i*deep1+(deep1-1)>Bars-1){break;} maxPlot=MathMax(high[i],maxPlot); minPlot=MathMin(low[i],minPlot);} IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,minPlot-(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.2); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,maxPlot+(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.1); } // DRAW VOLUME hMaxVol=minPlot-(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.1; hMinVol=minPlot-(maxPlot-minPlot)*0.175; // Soma dos volumes SomaVolume1=0; SomaVolume2=0; for(i=0;i<200;i++) { SomaVolume1=SomaVolume1+volume1[i]; SomaVolume2=SomaVolume2+volume2[i]; } // Equalização do volume2 prop=SomaVolume1/SomaVolume2; // Procura do valor mais alto entre o volume1 e o volume2 VolMax=MathMax(volume1[0],volume2[0]*prop); VolMin=MathMin(volume1[0],volume2[0]*prop); for(i=1; i<200; i++) { VolMax=MathMax(MathMax(volume1[i],volume2[i]*prop),VolMax); VolMin=MathMin(MathMin(volume1[i],volume2[i]*prop),VolMin); } // Plota volumes equalizados ao teto for(i=0;i<200;i++) { ExtBuffer5[i]=hMinVol+((volume1[i]-VolMin)/(VolMax-VolMin))*(hMaxVol-hMinVol); ExtBuffer6[i]=hMinVol+(((volume2[i]*prop)-VolMin)/(VolMax-VolMin))*(hMaxVol-hMinVol); } } stop=1; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawPriceTrendLine(datetime x1,datetime x2,double y1, double y2,color lineColor,double style,int wid) {string label="Abc"+x1; ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label,OBJ_TREND,WindowFind(ShortName),x1,y1,x2,y2,0,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_RAY,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_WIDTH,wid);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawPriceTrendLine2(datetime x1,datetime x2,double y1, double y2,color lineColor,double style,int wid) {string label2="Abc2"+x1; ObjectDelete(label2); ObjectCreate(label2,OBJ_TREND,WindowFind(ShortName),x1,y1,x2,y2,0,0); ObjectSet(label2,OBJPROP_RAY,0); ObjectSet(label2,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSet(label2,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSet(label2,OBJPROP_WIDTH,wid);} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // ✓
Files:
Bola_de_Cristal.mq4 28 kb
