Global initialization failed - Build 1340
Hi,
got that message, just like that.
1. Compile with 1330, execute with 1330 - works
2. Compile with 1330, execute with 1340 - works
3. Compile with 1340, execute with 1340 - error
I found this topic already with a very much older version of MT4, but not recently.
We talk about <> 125.000 lines of code, hundreds or thousands of global objects, there is absolutely no chance do to any kind of trial and error / debugging. Anyway, debugger is not starting at all.
We also have this error too.
Some buyers tell us they can not test and the EA stopped with error: global initialization failed.
This error may come from 2021.09.13 to today, because previous no buyers say about this.
I'm to trying to upload new file to re test again via Market download of MT4.
For me, this bug happened on build 1345, build 1340 is works.
Also the local file is works, but upload to market, then download via MT4 to test this bug was occured.
We also use MetaEditor build 2387 already built-in MT4 build 1345, but this bug still occured: can not test when download via Market.
Anyone can help us? Or report this bug to MetaQuotes Team? Thanks!
For me, this bug happened on build 1345, build 1340 is works.
Also the local file is works, but upload to market, then download via MT4 to test this bug was occured.
We also use MetaEditor build 2387 already built-in MT4 build 1345, but this bug still occured: can not test when download via Market.
Anyone can help us? Or report this bug to MetaQuotes Team? Thanks!
Ilyas takes care and received already a test-file from us. Lets see what he will achieve.
Update: this bug on my PC: Windows 8, 64 bits.
I also install on Windows 7, 64 bits on VirtualBox to test, but this bug was not occured.
This issue might be related to third party software, antivirus for example
anti-virus? makes no sense i run it in parallels on a mac with win10 no anti-virus and it started failing now after i updated my code... v1340
Anybody other theories? is it because of too many lines of code for mt4?
Reverting to version 1330 definitely solved the problem for me....
Heres how to revert... download and follow instruction in the pdf file... Metaquotes definitely messed up later versions...
https://drive.google.com/u/0/uc?id=1jZ0IZ9QSni-1_gHqsmPXqeFOMiWz-fs_&export=download
