Indicators: ATR with Smoothing
hello
it doesn't work. when i change smoothing, it goes back to SMA.
Hello,
I couldn't recreate the situation, but I added indicator short name to the code and published a new version now, so you can see the name ATR(Length, Smoothing). you can change it and see if the smoothing changes in the name.
Author: Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Is there a possibility of adding Smoothed option? I think this indicator is very good. Not found one like it which allows you to switch modes. Very clean
Hi Vitor,
Thanks for this indicator which I was looking for. I'm having an issue. The value of ATR RMA in Trading view and this indicators RMA values doesn't match. Can you please help?
Thanks
Hello Victor,
I have a question about your script. Current value of ATR is the same no matter of which smoothing method I choosed. Whats more it equals the value of built-in ATR indicator for MQL4.
I have a problem wtih different values of ATR in Trading View (which is based on RMA) and MT4, so your custom indicator looks like the answer :)
Thanks in advance for any tips / suggestion.
ATR with Smoothing:
ATR with 4 smoothing options : RMA, EMA, WMA, SMA
