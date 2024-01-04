Indicators: ATR with Smoothing

ATR with Smoothing:

ATR with 4 smoothing options : RMA, EMA, WMA, SMA

hello

it doesn't work. when i change smoothing, it goes back to SMA.

 
Hello,

I couldn't recreate the situation, but I added indicator short name to the code and published a new version now, so you can see the name ATR(Length, Smoothing). you can change it and see if the smoothing changes in the name.

The name does not matter. Please pay attention to numbers. All smoothings show the same number (SMA number).
 
Yes you're right. I fixed it and published a new version. now it's version 1.20
 

All are doing well just a little time to study all

Kindly regards Mr Geelbooi dimakatso modiga

 
Thanks for the feedback
 
Is there a possibility of adding Smoothed option? I think this indicator is very good. Not found one like it which allows you to switch modes. Very clean

 
Thanks for the comment. what do you mean by smoothed option? do you have anything in mind?
 

Hi Vitor,

Thanks for this indicator which I was looking for. I'm having an issue. The value of ATR RMA in Trading view and this indicators RMA values doesn't match. Can you please help?

Thanks

 

Hello Victor,

I have a question about your script. Current value of ATR is the same no matter of which smoothing method I choosed. Whats more it equals the value of built-in ATR indicator for MQL4.

I have a problem wtih different values of ATR in Trading View (which is based on RMA) and MT4, so your custom indicator looks like the answer :)

Thanks in advance for any tips / suggestion.

