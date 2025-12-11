Can one change a market product name?

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Hello, traders. Is it possible to change the name of a product in the market?
 
Tonny Obare:
Hello, traders. Is it possible to change the name of a product in the market?


yes it is possible

l‌eave a comment to the market moderator with the updates and wait the aproval

 

I don't think so.

‌IMHO the product name a unique identifier in the market and can not be changed.

 

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How to remove a product from the market

Pavel Kozlov , 2018.08.22 10:34

Hello!

In the near future, sellers will have the opportunity to hide products from the Market.


 
hey friends im wondering if i can change my product name i made a mistake now needed to change my product name thanks. it is possible yes/no ?
 
Lungile Mbanjwa #:
hey friends im wondering if i can change my product name i made a mistake now needed to change my product name thanks. it is possible yes/no ?

Product name... no. File name... yes.

What you could do is Hide the existing product in the Market, and then create a new and substantially different product name in a new product listing.

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