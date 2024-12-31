Personal Signal registration

Hello everyone,

I have created a signal in MQL5 community and registered my other account to the signal for free.

I repeated the same idea with another 2 accounts and registered successfully but no trades is triggered.

Is there any limit for free signal registration for the personal accounts?
As far as I know there is no such limits here
 

I don't know of such a limit.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

Thank you...

I managed to register but no trade copy taking place...






I guess the above looks good,   but still no trade copy

 
About "no trade copy" (and why) or about "trade copy" - it should be written on the Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal/logs in case you are using MQL5 VPS).
So, you can look at the logs to know - copy or not and why.

Besides, it is the weekend today, and forex market is closed and no trade copy today because of that.

 
Thank you
 

Thanks to everyone.

I finally discovered that its the Symbol that is not matching the source.

The signal source is ETHUSDm and the other account is ETHUSD

 
got it. thanks a lot

 
Hi! How did you overcome your problem? I’m trying to copy a signal which uses ETHUSDm whereas I have ETHUSD. I am using the same broker as the signal and I am still having the issue of the symbols not matching.
 
That makes no sense. If you are using the same broker and account type as the source, then symbol names should not be different. The only explanation is if the account types are different.

