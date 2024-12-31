Personal Signal registration
I don't know of such a limit.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Thank you...
I managed to register but no trade copy taking place...
I guess the above looks good, but still no trade copy
...
About "no trade copy" (and why) or about "trade copy" - it should be written on the Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal/logs in case you are using MQL5 VPS).
So, you can look at the logs to know - copy or not and why.
Besides, it is the weekend today, and forex market is closed and no trade copy today because of that.
That makes no sense. If you are using the same broker and account type as the source, then symbol names should not be different. The only explanation is if the account types are different.
I have created a signal in MQL5 community and registered my other account to the signal for free.
I repeated the same idea with another 2 accounts and registered successfully but no trades is triggered.
Is there any limit for free signal registration for the personal accounts?