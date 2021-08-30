My MT4 is not working! (COMMON ERROR)

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I can't see my account. 

My internet is fine. 

I don't know what is wrong. I tried re downloading the application. It is still giving me the same headache. 

I use Mac OSX and it was working before.


I Journal tab. Bottom right (common error)

 

mass kind of cases can cause a common error

one of the most happened case is account deleted by broker if its a demo account

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