Indicators: RSD_Histogram(Relative Strength Divergence) - page 3
today i have put my system together it is demonic, not for the faint hearted, if you want cleanness and tell me about price action, i will personally punch you in the face, because the market is not clean, there is blood everywhere, many commited suicide thinking it was clean. it is actually what i would use when i go Automatic, i don't want to become a slave boy of the market, i have God to worship and life to live..
Developer completed our space volume, here is the results... now what's left is integration switch on/off to see their hidings..
This is how i see the market now, powered by RSD Volume
new version of RSD Oscillator looks like this...
volatility 10 on RSD Oscillator, now i am done with upgrades...