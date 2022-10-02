Indicators: RSD_Histogram(Relative Strength Divergence)
Very nice tool! Nice!
Hi Lefy, great job...would you mind giving a detail description of inputs? I think it would be a good idea to add levels on indicator window the levels +10 and -10 as well...
ZORAN STUBLIN #:
Hi Lefy, great job...would you mind giving a detail description of inputs? I think it would be a good idea to add levels on indicator window the levels +10 and -10 as well...
Hi Lefy, great job...would you mind giving a detail description of inputs? I think it would be a good idea to add levels on indicator window the levels +10 and -10 as well...
I wanted to add 70% range from the mean(equilibrium) point in both direction -/+ to infinite numbers, but MT4 don't allow buffers(on scale), my developer told me so, but I think in the future, it will possible....
I have been able to put 70% range from the mean
Hi
Looks nice / Thanks
Mos
Hi, Can we have the MT5 version for this? please...
WWWWoOww so great keep it up bro..
green101wealth #:Thanks, its my pleasure. If RSI is congested, and MACD let you down, then RSD Histogram becomes your asernal of reference. Though there is nothing special about it, it out peform both of them.
WWWWoOww so great keep it up bro..
WWWWoOww so great keep it up bro..
I am in a process with developers, to pinned a new histogram on RSD_Histogram at the bottom of the indicator window. This new data will enable us to see velocity data over time as histogram. Later will implement RSD-Mom-Dev over this new histogram, that will enable us to virdualy see deviation momentum of RSD. Later we will enable alerts for all fuctions we disire.
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RSD_Histogram(Relative Strength Divergence):
Short description. RSD_Histogram uses MACD Formula. but using RSI, 13SMA on RSI, 9 EMA on RSD. it even checks equilibrium in relation to RSD and Histogram and zero line and do alerts of all kinds, next version will include Divergence of Histogram and RSD. will update it here, when its ready..
Author: Lefy Sithebe