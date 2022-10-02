Indicators: RSD_Histogram(Relative Strength Divergence) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was able to implement new histogram of velocity, over RSD_Histogram. I now have three histograms embedded over each other, the first is RSDHistogram(original), then RSDSumDiff of velocity, then we have HistSumDiff of velocity. these new histograms will enable us to see velocity movement of "RSD_Histogram "over time. 5stars to developers of MQL5.
Okay today was a busy day, working on another project within the project. this time we completed momentum part, it looks promising. tomorrow we will get mean of momentum in motion, so that we end up with MomDev at some point at present, we don't care what the future will look like, we held no keys for them... here is an example things we completed so far...
We finally completed deviation part, it was a long day, we used all properties of MQL5 in our Histograms. here is a results... next project is about trend%, so we will find "RSD Trend %" using everything from within, everything we know about the state of the market..
current version can't run on strategy tester, i am getting warnings like arrays error, mismatch of data and so on and so forth. when i view visual chart it is still stuck in the beginning of the birth of the oscillator, when there was only a man and a woman in the wonderland of outer space, here is a problem description.. how can we enter strategy tester from space, our rules are not the same, yet we orbit..
current version can't run on strategy tester, i am getting warnings like arrays error, mismatch of data and so on and so forth. when i view visual chart it is still stuck in the beginning of the birth of the oscillator, when there was only a man and a woman in the wonderland of outer space, here is a problem description.. how can we enter strategy tester from space, our rules are not the same, yet we orbit..