HELP me --> Metatrader Bag (Angle Line)--OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE

Hello.
Thank you for watching my questions.
I'm very sorry, but instead of being upset, guide me.
Abdolmobin Khezri:
One in that OnInt ().
One in that OnTick ().
The third time a new price tick appears, it returns the correct value.
What is wrong ?
You return from OnTick. Then the objects are drawn. Don't read them prior.
Objects are drawn asynchronously.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectcreate
Return Value
The function returns true if the command has been successfully added to the queue of the specified chart, or false otherwise. If an object has already been created, an attempt is made to change its coordinates.
You have to make sure the object exists on the chart before attempting to read its properties.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectfind
- www.mql5.com
Hello Dear William Roeder .
Thank You .
Can you explain more?
Thank You very much .
I have been working on the method for a long time to solve the problem.
Hello Dear Alexandre Borela Thank you very much .
I used the ObjectFind function, but it returns the output of function 0, which means the object is created. But it returns the angle to 0 again.
I had not read the reference. However, with your explanation, new knowledge was added to me. But my problem is still unresolved.
I did not solve my problem using the ObjectFind function because ObjectFind returns a value of 0, which means that the object is built.
But it returns the angle to zero again.
my dear friend .
I Have big problem .
Description for Up picture :
One in that OnInt ().
If there is a real problem with my code, thank you for Tell me what code to use to fix my problem.