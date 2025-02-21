Is support included with Metatrader VPS?
If I rent a VPS from Metatrader, does any kind of support come with it if there are problems or if I have questions, etc?
If so how does that work? I don't see any mention of support (or pre-sales support for that matter) on their web pages eg https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/vps https://www.mql5.com/en/vps https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/forex-plans
Thanks again.
Does anyone know? Looking for pre-sales support.
The only support you will get is through this forum.
When there is a general problem we report it to MQL5.com technicians and they fix it.
The Service Desk deals with financial issues only.
A VPS is for you to migrate your EAs to a remote location so that they run remotely without depending on your computer.
It has nothing to do with your local ISP's latency. Don't confuse the two.
I subscripbed to VPS but there is no difference in my latency, can I get a refund?
no. you can cancel the sub, stop the vps, and move to new location, but not get a refund.
any remaining minutes that are not used are left on your account so you can use them for a vps at a later time, as "free minutes".
how to i figure out what my vps user name or password it. my question may seem absurd. But i connected throught the mt5 platform and it seems to be working but did not get any username etc.
and would like to review the journal outside of my computer in case I am at another computer somewhere outside of my working area, where my platform is not installed. ie. in the cloud
The MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting is not a traditional VPS. There is no remote desktop to access, nor any special login and password.
Please review the provided information on how use it. You can also access details about your VPS in the "Subscriptions" section.
how to i figure out what my vps user name or password it. my question may seem absurd. But i connected throught the mt5 platform and it seems to be working but did not get any username etc.
and would like to review the journal outside of my computer in case I am at another computer somewhere outside of my working area, where my platform is not installed. ie. in the cloud
