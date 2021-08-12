Demo
You can open an other demo account with same broker, or you can select any other broker for demo accounts.
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 18:47
It is not a problem.
For example, I opened the second demo account for one broker right now - and I have two demo accounts for this broker, and those 2 accounts are valid and active:
The problem may be the following:
some brokers (many or most of them) are having some limitations concerning their demo accounts.
For example, demo account exists in case there is/are open trade(s), and if no open trades so the broker may delete this demo account because of inactivity.
It may be some other limitations (demo account for 1 week only, and so on).
I remember few threads on the forum where the users were asking about the brokers which are proposing unlimited demo accounts.
----------------
It means the following:
If you/we are planning to use demo accounts to publish our trades (on the way of the Signals or any) - it is not good choice (because the broker may have limitation, account may be deleted because of 1 week trading inactivity, and so on).
But demo accounts are very good for personal use (for practics, testing, demo trading for example).
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.21 11:55
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Demo accounts are provided by the brokers for limited time in most of cases.
It is how I am openning the demo account with this broker (as an example):
----------------------
And I opened buy on Mastercard now:
