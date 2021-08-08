Signal curve and statistics are updated wrong!!!!, how to solve?

Hi, I have a number of signals and today I noticed that MQL5 updated the signal curves and statistics with wrong calculations. Is there a way to contact MQL5 customer service for that?  I attached an example for one of my signals. 1- April P/L % wrong , 2- withdrawal dates are wrong, finally 3- total % is also wrong. I noticed similar missy calculations with some of my signals. 

solution: get a new signal and stop withdrawing/depositing
 
Sergey Golubev:

Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I will check and if this is the case, I will contact the broker to find a way to solve it. If broker did not solve, then mmm!! I should limit my transaction on these accounts or change the broker!! 

Very inconvenient solutions!

 
Hatem Abou Ouf:

No one knows what was happened with your trading account (you did not provide any technical data for any conclusion about).
But from what I know - the brokers are archiving the history as a balance operations, and there are many posts/threads about it.
So, it may be your case also with it.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I downloaded the statement ( attached) from the account. From what I see, there are some items labelled as archived but I am not sure if they were trading operations or transactions. .. I am still trying to understand the issue. 

 
Hatem Abou Ouf:

I downloaded the statement ( attached) from the account. From what I see, there are some items labelled as archived but I am not sure if they were trading operations or transactions. .. I am still trying to understand the issue. 

It is exactly what I am talking about: the broker archibed the history on the way as balance operations (it is from your statement):

I reposted the replies fo admin about it above ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

Now, I got it.. Thanks, Sergey

