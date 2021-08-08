Signal curve and statistics are updated wrong!!!!, how to solve?
Why my signal data showing wrong informations
Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27
In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations
Marsel, 2021.07.15 12:52
It's a balance operation and it's treated as a balance operation
Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I will check and if this is the case, I will contact the broker to find a way to solve it. If broker did not solve, then mmm!! I should limit my transaction on these accounts or change the broker!!
But from what I know - the brokers are archiving the history as a balance operations, and there are many posts/threads about it.
So, it may be your case also with it.
No one knows what was happened with your trading account (you did not provide any technical data for any conclusion about).
I downloaded the statement ( attached) from the account. From what I see, there are some items labelled as archived but I am not sure if they were trading operations or transactions. .. I am still trying to understand the issue.
It is exactly what I am talking about: the broker archibed the history on the way as balance operations (it is from your statement):
I reposted the replies fo admin about it above ...
Now, I got it.. Thanks, Sergey
Hi, I have a number of signals and today I noticed that MQL5 updated the signal curves and statistics with wrong calculations. Is there a way to contact MQL5 customer service for that? I attached an example for one of my signals. 1- April P/L % wrong , 2- withdrawal dates are wrong, finally 3- total % is also wrong. I noticed similar missy calculations with some of my signals.