Ok let me explain my VPS has always worked still does however since about a day or so now any newly compiled code will not work on vps.
If i load an old exopert no problem. Even if i copy and paste the code as soon as it compiles it doesnt work.
and furthermore if I recompile a working expert it also no longer works.
Provide information about the terminal and operating system. Example:
I compiled your file - try to sync my exe file with VPS.
Where is the ex4 file you compiled.
2021.07.27 17:29:43.914 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\AC0BE3CF85784E540E546BDF4FF7EA70\MQL4\Experts\Currency_Strength.ex4' [2]
same issue i didnt compile it just used yours.
Same problem with a simple Moving Average EA:
2021.07.27 17:30:48.877 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\71005C14209BA764CCE13C2F8E5582F4\MQL4\Experts\Moving Average.ex4' [2]
Your Metatrader is installed on some external VPS?
or you are using portable Metatrader?
Because I see some strange name of Data Folder ...
This is my data (from my MT4):
My MetaTrader terminals are installed on a virtual machine that's running on Parallels (Mac OS). I've been doing that for a long time, it worked fine until a few days.