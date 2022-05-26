Cannot open file - page 2

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. Use ANY STANDARD ADVISOR from the supply.

2. Delete and forget about the connection to ***

Ok let me explain my VPS has always worked still does however since about a day or so now any newly compiled code will not work on vps.

If i load an old exopert no problem. Even if i copy and paste the code as soon as it compiles it doesnt work.

and furthermore if I recompile a working expert it also no longer works.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Provide information about the terminal and operating system. Example:


2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 MetaTrader 4 build 1339 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 Windows Server 2019 Standard x64, IE 0, RDP, 12 x Intel Xeon E-2136  @ 3.30GHz, Memory: 43688 / 65385 Mb, Disk: 190 / 237 Gb, GMT+1
2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\AC0BE3CF85784E540E546BDF4FF7EA70

 
Vladimir Karputov:
I compiled your file - try to sync my exe file with VPS.
ok let me try.
 
Where is the ex4 file you compiled.
 
Jokershaggy:
Where is the ex4 file you compiled.
post
 
Vladimir Karputov:
I compiled your file - try to sync my exe file with VPS.

2021.07.27 17:29:43.914 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\AC0BE3CF85784E540E546BDF4FF7EA70\MQL4\Experts\Currency_Strength.ex4' [2]


same issue i didnt compile it just used yours.


 

Same problem with a simple Moving Average EA:

2021.07.27 17:30:48.877 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\71005C14209BA764CCE13C2F8E5582F4\MQL4\Experts\Moving Average.ex4' [2]

I switched to a standard profile with just 1 chart and that EA
 
Jokershaggy:
2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 MetaTrader 4 build 1339 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 Windows Server 2019 Standard x64, IE 0, RDP, 12 x Intel Xeon E-2136  @ 3.30GHz, Memory: 43688 / 65385 Mb, Disk: 190 / 237 Gb, GMT+1
2021.07.27 17:18:13.759 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\AC0BE3CF85784E540E546BDF4FF7EA70

Your Metatrader is installed on some external VPS?
or you are using portable Metatrader?
Because I see some strange name of Data Folder ...

This is my data (from my MT4):

2021.07.27 17:31:03.454    Data Folder: C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A5F79250D105D8EC36C4584D2FB2DB98
2021.07.27 17:31:03.454    Windows 10 Home Single Language x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, Memory: 465 / 3918 Mb, Disk: 60 / 118 Gb, GMT+1
2021.07.27 17:31:03.454    MetaTrader 4 build 1340 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
 
Sergey Golubev:

Your Metatrader is installed on some external VPS?
or you are using portable Metatrader?
Because I see some strange name of Data Folder ...

This is my data (from my MT4):

I am using metatrader4 from Tickmill its a downloaded full version can show you.
 

My MetaTrader terminals are installed on a virtual machine that's running on Parallels (Mac OS). I've been doing that for a long time, it worked fine until a few days. 

123456
New comment