scalping robot EMA MA
If someone helps you on this thread so it will be fine.
If not so you may need to consider to use Freelance service for example.
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It is standard reply which I am posting on such the requests (because I am not a coder sorry) -
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
Coders (any coder) are coding for free -
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
The picture does not say anything. Some lines ... Some figures ... Who is their indicator? What is the name of this indicator?
I do believe the OP has described in his post what he wants and what Indicators he wishes to have.
He states that he wants the EMA(10) and MA(10), which is the equivalent to SMA(10) on MetaTrader. Both of these can be seen in the screenshot.
I don't believe the rest of the indicators in the screenshot is of interest to him. He is only looking for the EMA/SMA crossover, I think!
I have a mt5 Ea but it's not working. please anyone help me out. Facing issue in strategy test.
Where do you get it? Maybe the developer who wrote it can help you... but if you get it from somewhere for free... maybe is not a good idea to use it... the mostly free AE i have seen are martingale... thats means that you are going to losse your money for sure. Be carefull!!
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Hi,
Does anyone know if there is a scalping robot available EMA MA 10 10 1m EURUSD? See attached file.
If there is not, is there someone abled to develop the thing for the MQL5 trading platform.
Tx, hope to heear form you
Michelle