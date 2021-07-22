Update a product
Most frequent reason is the following: you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password.
Your forum login is tysonbisson (do not use your email for login).
But if your Purchased tab in the Market tab is not automatically refreshed for new products udates so you can use the following procedure from the service desk:
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
By the way, if you are using MT5 so make sure that your Windows (and your MT5) is on 64 bit (32-bit Windows is not supported by MT5 and the market anymore):
For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:
How to know about 32-bit Windows/MT5 or 32-bit Windows/MT5?
Use the procedure from this post: #2
thanks, problem solved
