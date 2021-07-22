Update a product

Hi, I received a new message saying "New version of a product has been published on the site"
But when I see the product in MetaTrader, I can not update it. No new version is seen in MetaTrader. I can not update. Can anyone tell me the reason?
It has been more than a day since the new version was released.
 

Most frequent reason is the following: you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and native forum password.
Your forum login is tysonbisson (do not use your email for login).

But if your Purchased tab in the Market tab is not automatically refreshed for new products udates so you can use the following procedure from the service desk:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 

This is mt MT4 -

By the way, if you are using MT5 so make sure that your Windows (and your MT5) is on 64 bit (32-bit Windows is not supported by MT5 and the market anymore):

For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:

  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
  • more here

    How to know about 32-bit Windows/MT5 or 32-bit Windows/MT5?
    Use the procedure from this post: #2

    thanks, problem solved

