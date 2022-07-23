Harsh ban without warning - page 3
...
And i will post on the relevant Russian Forum thread for account deletions as well...
yes, there is one thread: Removing a User from the MQL5 Community
example of one post:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Removing a User from the MQL5 Community
[deleted], 2021.07.02 14:56Hello, please delete my account.
Okay , i followed the instructions of the chatbot ,it prompted me to go to contacts ,choose any subject and ask for account deletion.
I also linked the request back to this thread ,just in case.
Thank you very much Sergey
Thank you ,there was no spam intent originally .
So my account is as it were ?
Meaning i can upload products etc ?
I suppose if i check from this ip i will receive another ban too ,makes sense.
The right course of action would be to log out of this account , change ip , log into the original account , contact the service desk for deleting this username ? (or requesting it in the Russian section prior to logging out ?)
Thank you
Just connect with it and check.
And post here with your good account so we can all see your happy and relieved face
okay .
Deletion request sent.
Okay everything seems to be in order
I will follow up the request sent about my account with a new one linking back here ,just in case theres communication gaps between departments.
(edit ,that would complicate things though .If they ask for more info i will relay it and refer them here on second thought)
Thank you Sergey
Hi Lorentzos,
Seems (from what I understand avout your explanation) - you got autoban.
It means that anti-spamming automated robot is looking for the similar posts (similarities) which one uses posts in very short period of time.
It is related editing your profile too (when you are making in the short period of time).
I got banned for 1 month because of this problem, thank you for the explanation