Harsh ban without warning - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I lifted your ban - you are unbanned for now (I took my own responsibility to lift this banning, and I reported about it to the other moderators,
and I hope they agree with it too).
But you may contact with the service desk about your this second username as Eleni suggested on the post above.
Congrats Sergey.
I think if he is un-banned, he is better to not use his second account anymore to avoid to be banned a second time for an other reason
Congrats Sergey.
I think if he is un-banned, he is better to not use his second account anymore to avoid to be banned a second time for an other reason
That's true...
I lifted your ban - you are unbanned for now (I took my own responsibility to lift this banning, and I reported about it to the other moderators,
and I hope they agree with it too).
But you may contact with the service desk about your this second username as Eleni suggested on the post above.
Thank you ,there was no spam intent originally .
So my account is as it were ?
Meaning i can upload products etc ?
I suppose if i check from this ip i will receive another ban too ,makes sense.
The right course of action would be to log out of this account , change ip , log into the original account , contact the service desk for deleting this username ? (or requesting it in the Russian section prior to logging out ?)
Thank you
That's true...
Congrats Sergey.
I think if he is un-banned, he is better to not use his second account anymore to avoid to be banned a second time for an other reason
Congrats Sergey.
I think if he is un-banned, he is better to not use his second account anymore to avoid to be banned a second time for an other reason
So, it is better to ask to delete the clone.
It is the other meaning: if admins discover that some seller is having the second username so this seller may have the problems (the service desk will deeply look at him, at his selling, and more).
So, it is better to ask to delete the clone.
I suppose me explaining everything to them in full detail wont cut it :)
Okay , understood .
I will send a message to service desk requesting account deletion (this one)
And i will post on the relevant Russian Forum thread for account deletions as well
Then i will send a contact form request -from the form that will now work - on the other profile telling them you resolved the issue
Thank you very much.
You are welcome, but all I can do is sympathise with your situation and how unfair it is.
Thank you :)