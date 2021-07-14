I have purchased an EA, charged by MQL5 but it does not shown up on my purchased list. - page 2
I never had problem before. I used 64-bit Windows.
The issue is that after I pay, I can't download the EA on my second MT5 terminal. When I check the purchase list, the EA that I bought is not there.
You can check my record, I have purchased more than 10 EA without single problem. I just experience it now.
This is my proof that I am using Windows 10 64-bit with MT5 with 64-bit too, and that I sucessfully filled Community tab, and about my build of MT5:
And you did not provide any technical data (nothing).
But the service desk is working with technical data only.
Means: you told that you filled Community tab ... proofs/logs? your Windows 10 is on 64 bit .. proofs/logs? Your MT5 is on 64 bit too ... proof/log?
No proofs/logs = no support.
So sorry .... I will not write to the service desk about your case because you did not provide any technical details for them to check
(I will not support your thread anymore because we are talking for 5 hours here on the thread, and you did not provide anything - no screenshots, no logs, no any proofs ... nothing).
I just hope that it will be fixed by itself on Monday, or the service desk will read your thread for example.
Why you make simple things difficult? I am an IT engineer and I don't lie.
I told you this is not technical issues on my side. The problem is in YOUR side.
Attached is the proof.
It is not my requirement.
So, do you need more information from my side?
I was uploading the logs on your thread, and you are uploading the images ...
About lie ... this is the forum related to finance, it means: no one trust anyone and no one believes in anything.
And the technical information only can be accepted for anything related to the bug fixing (you as IP engineer knows about it).
Just repeat about what I did with my Metatrader on your thread (I provided all the proofs).
The problem is in YOUR side
My side?
I am public moderator, and I do not have any side (and I am on 100% sure that you know it).
No way.
If you provide all the technical details about this possible bug (all the proofs from your side), or this thread will be deleted.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I have purchased an EA, charged by MQL5 but it does not shown up on my purchased list.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.11 15:31
Is it on your profile here? https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rickz2121/market
That is enough time which I spent for the whole day on this thread.
So - sorry.
Look Sergey, can you help me or not? Do I need to provide more data or information so the service desk can check my problem?
Yes, please! Please refer to my previous post #10 (see below).
Also, your screenshot "Mt5.JPG" of the journal, only shows the trading account being connected to, and not your MQL5 Account. Please show that part of the log for both machines.
Here is an example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I have purchased an EA, charged by MQL5 but it does not shown up on my purchased list.
Fernando Carreiro, 2021.07.11 15:34
Can you show a screenshot of both terminals showing the purchase tab, showing the one that works and the one that does not?
Can you also confirm the following:
I am talking on this thread since this morning (for almost whole the day).
And you did not provide (and you were not going to provide) any technical information to inderstand the situation and for any technical specialist to fix it.
Why?
This thread is closed for me (I do not have much time to post on the thread just "for talking only" sorry).
I also see that you are using a VPS. Please note that some 3rd party VPS providers block certain web protocols and IP addresses. Please make sure that the access from the MetaTrader terminal to the MetaQuotes MQL5 webservices are not being blocked. This is actually quite a common problem of users not being able to download purchases on VPS due to certain Firewall filters on the hosting side.
So please make absolutely sure of this as well.
I also see that you are using a VPS. Please note that some 3rd party VPS providers block certain web protocols and IP addresses. Please make sure that the access from the MetaTrader terminal to the MetaQuotes MQL5 webservices are not being blocked. This is actually quite a common problem of users not being able to download purchases on VPS due to certain Firewall filters on the hosting side.
So please make absolutely sure of this as well.
I never had problems before. So I don't think this is VPS, Firewal, or network issue.