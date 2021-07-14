I have purchased an EA, charged by MQL5 but it does not shown up on my purchased list. - page 4
The "purchase tab.jpg" is where I installed the EA (EA Smoke MT5) after purchase. The "Purchase Tab2.jpg" is from the MT5 terminal where the purchased EA is missing from my purchase tab.
I also noticed the the price of EA Smoke MT5 is changed to 'free'. Quite strange.
In both cases it doesn't show as purchased, that's why it appears as "free", because it "sees" only you downloaded a demo.
You should try :
1. Close your MT5 (both).
2. Delete the "EA Smoke MT5" on the terminal where it was downloaded.
3. Go to your data folder "C:\Users\XXX\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[UUID]\MQL5"
4. Delete these files :
5. Restart MT5 and check.
If it's still not working write to the ServiceDesk. It's a financial issue if you paid something and you can't get it.
Finally, the problem was on MQL5 side, not technical issue on my computer.. Here's confirmation from the Service Desk:
Hello,
we have found your transaction on PayPal.
On Saturday, technical work was carried out on the site, most probably you made the payment at this time.
We have sent you a refund. The money should reach your PayPal purse in a few days.
Please do not open a disputes on PayPal, next time please wait for our response first.