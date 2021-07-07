Is there a way to detect an EA is running on MQL VPS ?

I don't have much time currently to search myself so I will try to ask here.

As you know MQL VPS has no GUI, in our tools we usually use a GUI to show a status "All is running smoothly"...but without GUI it should be done in the log. However I would not like to flood the log of people not using MQL VPS with useless information. 

So the question, detect MQL VPS and print in the log only when needed. Any idea ?

 
MQL5: New TERMINAL_VPS property in the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration; it shows that the terminal is running on the MetaTrader Virtual Hosting server (MetaTrader VPS). If an application is running on a hosting server, you can disable all its visual functions, since the virtual server does not have a graphical user interface.
Great. You saved me some waste of time, thank you. 

 
🤣Bad Alain! Setting a bad example!🤣

It would have been much faster to do a Search on the keyword "VPS" and restricting it to documentation. It would have taken you straight to that VPS Terminal Property.

 
