Sliding window
imamushroom: The thing I need to know is: How to get the time at the 3/4 mark of the visible screen?
- The candle starts at Time[0]
- The candle ends at Time[0] + PeriodSeconds()
- Do the math.
William Roeder:
- The candle starts at Time[0]
- The candle ends at Time[0] + PeriodSeconds()
- Do the math.
Time[0] is the first candle to the very right of the screen at current time. I'm referring to historical data where Time[0] is off the screen and I need Time[x] which is 3/4 along the currently show screen. Or have I misunderstood something?
Now I understand. Just get the visible indexes.
Chart Price Max/Min - MQL4 programming forum
William Roeder:
Now I understand. Just get the visible indexes.
Now I understand. Just get the visible indexes.
Chart Price Max/Min - MQL4 programming forum
Thanks!
imamushroom:
Thanks!
One question, what's
pips2dbl
please ?
Size of one PIP
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I've like to create an indicator which uses a sliding window and displays some horizontal lines on the screen from period - 1440 to period, where period is 3/4 is the last candle of the screen displayed candles but I know know how I will code this.
I've produced this screen image to demonstrate what I mean. In this example the vertical red line shows where period is (the point up to where I'd like to show the lines) and the sliding window terminates at period - 1440 candles (off screen to the left).
The thing I need to know is: How to get the time at the 3/4 mark of the visible screen?
Thanks in advance.