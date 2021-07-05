How to code alerts for an arrow system

Hello 
I programmed this awesome arrow indicator to scalp on forex now my challenge is to make it send alerts when an arrow shows can someone please help
 

You can use MQL5 functions:

and Alert

Documentation on MQL5: Network Functions / SendFTP
SendFTP - Network Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Here is the MQ5 file it's not sending notifications
 
The indicator needs optimization. In addition, the indicator does not compile (the user file is missing).
 
Thank you, Must I send you the missing file?

 
I don't need to send anything.

 
my coding is bad maybe that's why it needs to be optimized, please guide me on that. I attached the missing file

Files:
pivotpoint.mq5  7 kb
 
Thanks for the files provided. Here is a picture - what exactly should you do?


 
I wanted the indicator to send alerts whenever an arrow pops
 
The indicator is very effective on crash and boom but it needs to send notifications when a setup is ready look at the picture attached on how good it is

 
The one I sent to you is for Sell setups only for crash 

