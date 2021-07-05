How to code alerts for an arrow system
You can use MQL5 functions:
and Alert
The indicator needs optimization. In addition, the indicator does not compile (the user file is missing).
Thank you, Must I send you the missing file?
I don't need to send anything.
my coding is bad maybe that's why it needs to be optimized, please guide me on that. I attached the missing file
Thanks for the files provided. Here is a picture - what exactly should you do?
I wanted the indicator to send alerts whenever an arrow pops
The indicator is very effective on crash and boom but it needs to send notifications when a setup is ready look at the picture attached on how good it is
The one I sent to you is for Sell setups only for crash
