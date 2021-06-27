why my program not working in some brokers?
Hi i create one indicator for metetrader 4 and 5. this program work correctly on my system and my broker metetrader, but some brokers not drawing my indicator. even I try compile and debug my code on it and there is no problem. But when i wants use it the indicator not working.
why this is happened in some brokers and how I can fix it?
We cannot read your thoughts - therefore you must attach (using the button ) your own mql5 indicator.
We cannot read your thoughts - therefore you must attach (using the button ) your own mql5 indicator.
my indicator run and show on the chart in my broker when i want use it just link image 1.
but in my friend system and his broker the indicator show nothing not run. just like image 2.
why? how can i fix this?
why? how can i fix this?
We can't help you fix it if you don't show your code! Do as stated by Vladimir in his post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
why my program not working in some brokers?
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.06.26 07:20
We cannot read your thoughts - therefore you must attach (using the button ) your own mql5 indicator.
We can't help you fix it if you don't show your code! Do as stated by Vladimir in his post.
Think about it! How do you expect us to know where your bugs are, if we have no idea what is causing the problem?
He said "attach" the file. That means, the entire file. All of it!
If you you are not willing to do that, then break your code up in sections and test it piece by piece until you find where the problem is occurring.
You are the developer, right? So you know how to debug code, right?
Think about it! How do you expect us to know where your bugs are, if we have no idea what is causing the problem?
He said "attach" the file. That means, the entire file. All of it!
If you you are not willing to do that, then break your code up in sections and test it piece by piece until you find where the problem is occurring.
You are the developer, right? So you know how to debug code, right?
I am developer and I know how to debug my code, but as i said my code has not any error and warning and run on some metetrader 5 like main metetrader, alpari metatrader, forexer metatrader and etc. however in some broker like robo forex not running. even some time on my system run on alpari but on my friend system alpari meta 5 not excute. why this is happened when I have no error?
this is my main part of code.
I am developer and I know how to debug my code, but as i said my code has not any error and warning and run on some metetrader 5 like main metetrader, alpari metatrader, forexer metatrader and etc. however in some broker like robo forex not running. even some time on my system run on alpari but on my friend system alpari meta 5 not excute. why this is happened when I have no error?
this is my main part of code.
I saw ' while ' in the code - it was pointless to look further.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi i create one indicator for metetrader 4 and 5. this program work correctly on my system and my broker metetrader, but some brokers not drawing my indicator. even I try compile and debug my code on it and there is no problem. But when i wants use it the indicator not working.
why this is happened in some brokers and how I can fix it?