can't chart indicator fits in?
Hi User,
I've had this problem also.
I deleted the Meteatrader with all files in my system und reinstalled it new.
After this, the problem seems to be deleted.
regards
Helmut
Why can't chart indicator fits in?
This is a miss, it should offer an option to automatic scaling on chart indicator data in order to draw proper non-time based charts, for instance.
Vertical scaling is not automatic and looses symetrie.
"There is a lot of chart scale possibilities"
Certainly but they don't apply here.
I use indicator for bars whose prices and timespan are unrelated to the current scale, think different timeframes. It's better in the chart than separate in some cases but then automatic vertical scaling is mandatory otherwise it changes too often. Yet it seems the turn around is to give up those in chart window and keep them in separate.
Hi User,
I've had this problem also.
I deleted the Meteatrader with all files in my system und reinstalled it new.
After this, the problem seems to be deleted.
regards
Helmut
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Why can't chart indicator fits in?
This is a miss, it should offer an option to automatic scaling on chart indicator data in order to draw proper non-time based charts, for instance.
Vertical scaling is not automatic and looses symetrie.