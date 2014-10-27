can't chart indicator fits in?

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Why can't chart indicator fits in?

This is a miss,  it should offer an option to automatic scaling on chart indicator data in order to draw proper non-time based charts, for instance. 

Vertical scaling is not automatic and looses symetrie.



 

Hi User,

I've had this problem also.

I deleted the Meteatrader with all files in my system und reinstalled it new.

After this, the problem seems to be deleted.

regards

Helmut

 
galafron:

Why can't chart indicator fits in?

This is a miss,  it should offer an option to automatic scaling on chart indicator data in order to draw proper non-time based charts, for instance. 

Vertical scaling is not automatic and looses symetrie.



I don't understand your problem. There is a lot of chart scale possibilities. Automatic scalling is based on chart's symbol time/price, if your indicator doesn't fit, you have to fix it inside your indicator.
 

"There is a lot of chart scale possibilities"

Certainly but  they don't apply here.


 I use indicator for  bars  whose prices and timespan are unrelated to the current scale, think different timeframes.  It's better in the chart than separate  in some cases but  then automatic vertical scaling is mandatory otherwise it changes too often. Yet it seems the turn around is to give up those in chart window and keep them in separate.  

 
HUBSY:

Hi User,

I've had this problem also.

I deleted the Meteatrader with all files in my system und reinstalled it new.

After this, the problem seems to be deleted.

regards

Helmut

Thanks but I don't think I haave to go through this extremity.
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