Chart window indicator don't fit in chart

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Chart window indicator don't fit in chart when indicator prices outpace chart prices. It seems to lack an option to let it fits in, automatically like in a separate window indicator.


The vertical scale can be adjusted, although at loss of indicator centering  with a poor display as there is no turn around.

it should appear centered as in separate window indicator

It should have an option for automatic fitting of chart indicator

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