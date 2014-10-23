Chart window indicator don't fit in chart
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Chart window indicator don't fit in chart when indicator prices outpace chart prices. It seems to lack an option to let it fits in, automatically like in a separate window indicator.
The vertical scale can be adjusted, although at loss of indicator centering with a poor display as there is no turn around.
it should appear centered as in separate window indicator
It should have an option for automatic fitting of chart indicator