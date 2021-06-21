Set the bars in calculation - page 3

Keith Watford:

Hey I had programmed it in a different scenario, one which had nothing to do with what Mr Fernando brought up, and two to include a bars in calculation. Maybe after I had already shown code? as to what I had been seeing? and maybe what you could have seen ~ it wouldn't had come to this. Despite the fact that it should work, it didn't! 

 
What you want from me? I have done as much as I am willing to do and not willing to go over with you about this. Tell everyone I am wrong is not my problem. I don't know why it can be so difficult to get anywhere with someone but that seems to be the case. I stated my disposition on the functionality I was trying to build and I got shot down by you and whoever you incorporate. Thanks!
 
Keith Watford: I don't know why Fernando and I have been accused of bullying and being wrong as we have simply stated where he is going wrong. No bullying, just helping. Neither of us deserve that unwarranted response.

@Keith Watford, don’t worry about it! It is not worth the effort. Users will come to their own conclusions on the matter irrespective of what is said.

 
Yes, I guess that guy really needs help and not just with coding.

 
I can not use rates_total and prev_calculated with a bars in calculation?!
 
Brian Lillard: I can not use rates_total and prev_calculated with a bars in calculation?!

I will make one more attempt to answer your question, then it will be up to you:

Old obsolete method
New OnCalculate() method
 Bars() or Bars
  rates_total
 IndicatorCounted()  prev_calculated

For further reference, please read the documentation in MetaEditor (the online version at MQL4.com is somewhat outdated).

 
Hey I said that IndicatorCounted() was working and for people to hear it's obsolete is a disservice anyways since it's all that worked. Any rate you keep it up it will be solved 😉
 

Your original question:

How do you use the latest standard??

Asked and answered!


 
Did you not see my earlier post

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371537/page2#comment_22960717

where I proved that prev_calculated does work?

Its a simple code, why don't you try it?

int iBar=prev_calculated,iCnt=BarsInCalc-(iBar>0?BarsInCalc:iBar);

This doesn't work

