Hey I had programmed it in a different scenario, one which had nothing to do with what Mr Fernando brought up, and two to include a bars in calculation. Maybe after I had already shown code? as to what I had been seeing? and maybe what you could have seen ~ it wouldn't had come to this. Despite the fact that it should work, it didn't!
@Keith Watford, don’t worry about it! It is not worth the effort. Users will come to their own conclusions on the matter irrespective of what is said.
Yes, I guess that guy really needs help and not just with coding.
I will make one more attempt to answer your question, then it will be up to you:
For further reference, please read the documentation in MetaEditor (the online version at MQL4.com is somewhat outdated).
Your original question:
Asked and answered!
Hey I said that IndicatorCounted() was working and for people to hear it's obsolete is a disservice anyways since it's all that worked. Any rate you keep it up it will be solved 😉
Did you not see my earlier post
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371537/page2#comment_22960717
where I proved that prev_calculated does work?
Its a simple code, why don't you try it?
This doesn't work