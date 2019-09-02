Can't login to MQL5 community, help?

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Hi everyone,

 Sorry if this has been posted before, but I can't seem to find an answer.

I am using MetaTrader 4 (broker is ActivTrades) and I can't login to the MQL5 community. I have entered my credential and clicked ok, but nothing happens. Is there something I am missing here?

Any help would be much appreciated

 

Thank you 

[Deleted]  

look at jurnal.....

see this......

 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/821

Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
  • 2013.11.29
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
In just 15 minutes, this video tutorial explains what MetaTrader Signals Service is, and demonstrates in great detail how to subscribe to trade signals and how to become a signal provider in our service. By watching this tutorial, you will be able to subscribe to any trading signal, or publish and promote your own signals in our service.
 
Dedy_Sucianto:

look at jurnal.....

see this......

 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/821

Thank you, I will give it a go! 
 
Dedy Sucianto:

look at jurnal.....

see this......

 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/821


It doesn't work for me it has only this:


 
Hi everyone 
I have a problem when I try to log in into my mql5 account with a laptop it just become blank what went wrong?
 
3311988:
Hi everyone 
I have a problem when I try to log in into my mql5 account with a laptop it just become blank what went wrong?

Make sure that you haven't confused your password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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