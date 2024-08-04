Metatrader 4 can't login in mql5 communite!!! - page 2
Hi guys!
I am joining an old topic, but I also have issues with loggin into my mql5 with all MT4 platforms on one VPS.
I can login on the other VPS, so I believe there might be some issue with my firewall or general PC settings.
I read all comments on the topic, but I can´t figure this one out.
If anyone has time to help me, I offer payment for that. The password is right for sure, becuse I can login to the same beroker on another VPS.
I am also awailable on telegram @tjasakogovsek.
Try to restat your VPS and terminal and then login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
If the problem persist, check the Journal tab of your terminal for any messages or errors about your MQL5 account login and authorization.