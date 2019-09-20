Unable to update EA

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Trying to update EA which has already been installed on terminal (on my VPS so same terminal etc) and says it's going to use one of my activations any reason why?
 
As far as I know - activation is per hardware per OS.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.
 
Sergey Golubev:
As far as I know - activation is per hardware per OS.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.

Exactly, but this has already been installed on the device and i'm just trying to update it, which is what I don't understand?

 
scottbusby:

Exactly, but this has already been installed on the device and i'm just trying to update it, which is what I don't understand?

If you installed it on your computer so it is one device, but if you want to install it on your VPS - it is the other device.

And check Community tab (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
 
Yes, but its already installed on there. I used 1 activation to install it on the VPS, now im just wanting to update it and it wants me to use another one
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