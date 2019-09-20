Unable to update EA
As far as I know - activation is per hardware per OS.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.
Sergey Golubev:
As far as I know - activation is per hardware per OS.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.
As far as I know - activation is per hardware per OS.
means - if you use the other computer (or the other version of Windows) so it is the other activation.
Exactly, but this has already been installed on the device and i'm just trying to update it, which is what I don't understand?
scottbusby:If you installed it on your computer so it is one device, but if you want to install it on your VPS - it is the other device.
Exactly, but this has already been installed on the device and i'm just trying to update it, which is what I don't understand?
And check Community tab (it should be filled with your forum login/pass).
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Trying to update EA which has already been installed on terminal (on my VPS so same terminal etc) and says it's going to use one of my activations any reason why?