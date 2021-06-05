Android

New comment
 
Can i receive signal from signal provider services that i bought from mql5 on my mt5 on my Android smartphone
 
IndoHongkong Pesawat:
Can i receive signal from signal provider services that i bought from mql5 on my mt5 on my Android smartphone

You can monitor your copied trades on mobile, but the initial Signal subscription setup must be done in a desktop MT4/5 terminal.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can monitor your copied trades on mobile, but the initial Signal subscription setup must be done in a desktop MT4/5 terminal.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)



In summary i can only watch not setting anything. Am i right?
 
IndoHongkong Pesawat:

In summary i can only watch not setting anything. Am i right?

You can adjust some parameters in the Signals settings.



New comment