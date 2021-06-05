Android
Can i receive signal from signal provider services that i bought from mql5 on my mt5 on my Android smartphone
IndoHongkong Pesawat:
You can monitor your copied trades on mobile, but the initial Signal subscription setup must be done in a desktop MT4/5 terminal.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Eleni Anna Branou:
In summary i can only watch not setting anything. Am i right?
IndoHongkong Pesawat:
You can adjust some parameters in the Signals settings.
