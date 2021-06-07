Lost connection to Signal Server - page 2
it would be good that developers come back and notify us that this issue have been resolved and will not happen in future
It looks like I'm not the first person reporting this problem/bug, another moderator PMed me about a post made yesterday about a similar bug/problem.
Let's see what happens.
Anyway, this happened for sure to me and 2 other real-life friends and for all of us, terminals were working perfectly fine, no errors nowhere in the journal or anywhere, and we all have different brokers, VPS servers, signals we are subscribed to.
all of us experienced the same "bug" on 2nd June at about 18:00 CET
Please submit a Servicedesk ticket and provide MetaTrader terminal log files of all 3 instances.
In the LOGs I can't find any kind of error or whatsoever, in any of the 3 instances log files
In the LOGs I can't find any kind of error or whatsoever, in any of the 3 instances log files
Just let us have a look
This can happen sometimes, all systems can fail at some point.
There is no auto sync feature or any other way to avoid this, you need to check your signal subscriptions frequently to make sure that everything runs smoothly.
Do you know a function that checks the valid connection to a signal server or signal provider or a workaround?
The only way to be sure that a signal subscription runs smoothly is to check the (MQL5 VPS or MT4/5 terminal) journal frequently for a: signal enabled, message.
Thanks Marsel, i've sent the ticket with the logs attached.
For your information I discovered from the reviews of one of the Signal that had the problem, and many more users posted about the same de-sync problem happened almost at the very same time for everybody.
So this specific case happened to many different people at the very same time on the same Signal.
The other Signal provider that got de-synced almost at the very same time, was from the same Signal Author/Provider (same Author, happened on 2 different signals from the same person/provider): in both cases, the website page was showing correct trades "active", while some users didn't have the opening/closing of trades.
Thanks for support.
Ok - but the problem is - as far as I understand - that a valid connection suddenly is interupted. This can not be checked?
I am afraid not Carl.