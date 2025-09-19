How to remove autotrade history in backtesting - page 2

New comment
 
harumame #:
Hi Michael, thank you for responding.
Yes, I did follow #6 but trade history still shows in visual mode strategy tester. Were you able to confirm if disabling trade history on strategy tester works?

who said that you couold disable trade history on strategy tester? not me. You can create your own template for strategy tester, tester.tpl by going to a chart that has appearance that you want, ie disable history showing on that chart, and then save that chart as a template called tester.tpl

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

who said that you couold disable trade history on strategy tester? not me. You can create your own template for strategy tester, tester.tpl by going to a chart that has appearance that you want, ie disable history showing on that chart, and then save that chart as a template called tester.tpl

thank you for your reply Michael,

this thread at the beginning start off by asking question how to disable trade history in backtest following with reply with solutions which i assumed the solution is for backtest env which is strategy tester. i didn't mean to say you provide the solution. sorry if my comment was miss leading.

may i confirm if you were able to disable trade history in strategy tester (visual mode) by creating tester.tpl in live/demo account by setting disable trade history and load the tester.tpl in strategy tester? mine didn't work with the solution provided so i just wanted to confirm if this work as i am out options to make it work.

 
harumame #:


if you create a new chart and clean/remove all of the objects from the chart, and then untick the show history on right click, then yes, your history from the chart will not appear on your strategy tester. Then save this chart as a new template called tester.tpl

This is my last msg on this thread, since creating these default templates is demonstrated on other threads already. Use the search feature on top of every page on this site.

 

How to hide this trade history and indicators in visual back-testing?

I tried each method, tester.tpl saved with clean template still didn't work.

Please anyone got success please share details.

Thanks

 
365 trading #:

How to hide this trade history and indicators in visual back-testing?

I tried each method, tester.tpl saved with clean template still didn't work.

Please anyone got success please share details.

Thanks

Suddenly i am getting those lines again now too. i will post solution if and when i find it.

 
365 trading #:

How to hide this trade history and indicators in visual back-testing?

I tried each method, tester.tpl saved with clean template still didn't work.

Please anyone got success please share details.

Thanks

i think you didnt do as i said -- you need to remove the objects from your chart before saving the new template.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i think you didnt do as i said -- you need to remove the objects from your chart before saving the new template.

    i removed all Objects followed and  tried each method, and saved as a tester.tpl  with clean template still didn't work. those nasty blue and red arrow all over during testing, its annoying lol. 
 

please help me out to get rid of this nasty stuff

 
365 trading #please help me out to get rid of this nasty stuff

Just to clarify—If you are referring to the trades produced by your EA being tested and not some other trade history that was saved to the template beforehand, then you can't get rid of it.

Those are the EAs trades, and that is the whole point of the Visual Tester, to visually observe the trade activity.

On a side note, in my opinion, if your EA is producing such an abhorrent number of trades, then it is a good sign that the strategy is not very realistic and will probably fail in live trading.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Just to clarify—If you are referring to the trades produced by your EA being tested and not some other trade history that was saved to the template beforehand, then you can't get rid of it.

Those are the EAs trades, and that is the whole point of the Visual Tester, to visually observe the trade activity.

On a side note, in my opinion, if your EA is producing such an abhorrent number of trades, then it is a good sign that the strategy is not very realistic and will probably fail in live trading.

its not about strategy, just testing with random EA with random setting , how to get rid of this arrow in Visual Tester? i saved the fresh charts with template, i do not need opinion, i need solution, if you know how to get rid or hide this stuff. please share  screenshot of settings. thanks 
 
How to quickly develop and debug a trading strategy in MetaTrader 5
How to quickly develop and debug a trading strategy in MetaTrader 5
  • 2016.09.12
  • www.mql5.com
Scalping automatic systems are rightfully regarded the pinnacle of algorithmic trading, but at the same time their code is the most difficult to write. In this article we will show how to build strategies based on analysis of incoming ticks using the built-in debugging tools and visual testing. Developing rules for entry and exit often require years of manual trading. But with the help of MetaTrader 5, you can quickly test any such strategy on real history.
123
New comment