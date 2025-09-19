How to remove autotrade history in backtesting - page 2
Hi Michael, thank you for responding.
who said that you couold disable trade history on strategy tester? not me. You can create your own template for strategy tester, tester.tpl by going to a chart that has appearance that you want, ie disable history showing on that chart, and then save that chart as a template called tester.tpl
thank you for your reply Michael,
this thread at the beginning start off by asking question how to disable trade history in backtest following with reply with solutions which i assumed the solution is for backtest env which is strategy tester. i didn't mean to say you provide the solution. sorry if my comment was miss leading.
may i confirm if you were able to disable trade history in strategy tester (visual mode) by creating tester.tpl in live/demo account by setting disable trade history and load the tester.tpl in strategy tester? mine didn't work with the solution provided so i just wanted to confirm if this work as i am out options to make it work.
if you create a new chart and clean/remove all of the objects from the chart, and then untick the show history on right click, then yes, your history from the chart will not appear on your strategy tester. Then save this chart as a new template called tester.tpl
This is my last msg on this thread, since creating these default templates is demonstrated on other threads already. Use the search feature on top of every page on this site.
How to hide this trade history and indicators in visual back-testing?
I tried each method, tester.tpl saved with clean template still didn't work.
Please anyone got success please share details.
Thanks
Suddenly i am getting those lines again now too. i will post solution if and when i find it.
i think you didnt do as i said -- you need to remove the objects from your chart before saving the new template.
please help me out to get rid of this nasty stuff
Just to clarify—If you are referring to the trades produced by your EA being tested and not some other trade history that was saved to the template beforehand, then you can't get rid of it.
Those are the EAs trades, and that is the whole point of the Visual Tester, to visually observe the trade activity.
On a side note, in my opinion, if your EA is producing such an abhorrent number of trades, then it is a good sign that the strategy is not very realistic and will probably fail in live trading.
