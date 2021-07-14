Can not login in MQL5.community in my MetaTrader program
Fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is junedeaw (do not use your email for login).
Why junedeaw? Because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junedeaw
Besides, use native forum password (do not use the password which you may receive from google/facebook).
My example about how to fill Community tab and what to check (it is for MT4, but it is same for MT5):
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Thank you sooooooooo much Surgey
I can login now by login ID as junedeaw but my balance is USD 0.00 in signal tab and journal tab
Actually my balance is USD 100.00 as shown in Account History tab
Could you please help how all tabs have the same balance?
Thank you
June
Don't mix up Trading Account with MQL5 Website accounts. They are two different things.
A Trading account you open up and fund via a Broker and is used for trading.
The MQL5 Account is created and funded via this site and is used for acquiring MQL5 services, like Market Products, Signals, VPS, Freelance Jobs, etc.
Thank you everyone
Finally I can copy trade from EMMA Profit last minute.
The way I do is
1. clicking at signal tab in MetaTrader and tab Favorite and found EMMA as I chose the favorite signal in MQL5.com
2. Click subscription
3. Pay money
However I would like to copy another trade (Rock to Pound) in my favorite signal in MQL5.com as well but I don't see favorite signal in my MetaTrader in Signal tab in Favorite tab so I can not copy trade now
Please help.
June
Thank you everyone...
However I would like to copy another trade (Rock to Pound) in my favorite signal in MQL5.com as well but I don't see favorite signal in my MetaTrader in Signal tab in Favorite tab so I can not copy trade now
Please help.
June
Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
So, it may be the different sorting for favorites in webpage and in Metatrader.
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:
Hi Sergey
Thank you for your guildline
I tried to do last minutes
1. click at search at below of screen
2. At first, it show on"All"
3. Then I click at "Signal" but it is grey so I cannot click it
Note: I use MT4.
Thank you
Please help more please and please
June
