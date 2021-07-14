Can not login in MQL5.community in my MetaTrader program

Dear MQL5 officer,


I would like to copy trade from pongpitak kumpawong as EMMA Profit signal. Then I clicked at the "Copy USD 30 per month", the MQL5 move me to my Meta trader program (I use FBS) and it need me to logon MQL5 community but I can't login in the same email address and password which I can login to MQL5.com website. I mean I don't forget password but why it said "Invalid login or password in MQL5.community in the MetaTrader program. The capture screen is as below


Thank you in advance for your kind support


Best Regards,

June WATHINEE

Fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is junedeaw (do not use your email for login).
Why junedeaw? Because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junedeaw

Besides, use native forum password (do not use the password which you may receive from google/facebook).

My example about how to fill Community tab and what to check (it is for MT4, but it is same for MT5):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal:


3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:


4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:


5. Signal tab works:


6. Market tab works:


 

Thank you sooooooooo much Surgey


I can login now by login ID as junedeaw but my balance is USD 0.00 in signal tab and journal tab

Actually my balance is USD 100.00 as shown in Account History tab


Could you please help how all tabs have the same balance?


Thank you

June

 
June Wathinee: I can login now by login ID as junedeaw but my balance is USD 0.00 in signal tab and journal tab. Actually my balance is USD 100.00 as shown in Account History tab. Could you please help how all tabs have the same balance?

Don't mix up Trading Account with MQL5 Website accounts. They are two different things.

A Trading account you open up and fund via a Broker and is used for trading.

The MQL5 Account is created and funded via this site and is used for acquiring MQL5 services, like Market Products, Signals, VPS, Freelance Jobs, etc.

 

Thank you everyone


Finally I can copy trade from EMMA Profit last minute.

The way I do is

1. clicking at signal tab in MetaTrader and tab Favorite and found EMMA as I chose the favorite signal in MQL5.com

2. Click subscription

3. Pay money


However I would like to copy another trade (Rock to Pound) in my favorite signal in MQL5.com as well but I don't see favorite signal in my MetaTrader in Signal tab in Favorite tab so I can not copy trade now


Please help.

June

 
June Wathinee:

Thank you everyone

However I would like to copy another trade (Rock to Pound) in my favorite signal in MQL5.com as well but I don't see favorite signal in my MetaTrader in Signal tab in Favorite tab so I can not copy trade now


Please help.

June

Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:

  • rating, and
  • the compatibility with your broker's account.

So, it may be the different sorting for favorites in webpage and in Metatrader.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Way to find signal in MT4 platform?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49

You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.

-------------------

As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:

MT4 - 


MT5 - 


-------------------

Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:




     

    Hi Sergey

    Thank you for your guildline

    I tried to do last minutes

    1. click at search at below of screen

    2. At first, it show on"All"

    3. Then I click at "Signal" but it is grey so I cannot click it


    Note: I use MT4.


    Thank you

    Please help more please and please

    June

     

    Search for the signals means the following: search the signal by name (it should be MT4 signal in case you are search on MT4 terminal), example:

