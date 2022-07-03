i can not install purchaed EA, please help, thank you - page 2
i can not install purchaed EA, please help, thank you
eugenelin2857, 2022.07.01 13:45
2022.07.01 13:41:32.355 Terminal Blueberry Markets MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3320 started for Blueberry Markets Pty Ltd
2022.07.01 13:41:32.356 Terminal Windows Server 2012 R2 build 9600 on KVM, 2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6128 @ 3.40GHz, 3 / 3 Gb memory, 60 / 79 Gb disk, RDP, UAC, admin, GMT+2
Error 403 means: no internet access from Metatrader to the Market. It is the problem with network.
Besides, as I see - you are using external VPS, and I already posted on your thread that some VPS providers were banned from the Market (with error 403).
Please read it once again:
Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.29 17:05
You can check the following post about all the reasons for error 403: post #3
Dear sir
Today, I use the other PC to install MQL EA, on the first MT5 terminal, install Okay. but failed at the 2 second terminal.
If the problem is on my side, why 1st terminal okay to install, but the 2nd terminal failed?
I use differnet terminals to trade differnt symbols.
I do need help, please.
First terminal is okay, the EA is loaed okay.
2022.07.02 22:57:16.054 Terminal MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC) x64 build 3091 started for Raw Trading Ltd
2022.07.02 22:57:16.058 Terminal Windows 10 build 18363, 4 x Intel Celeron J1900 @ 1.99GHz, 0 / 3 Gb memory, 416 / 689 Gb disk, admin, GMT+8
2022.07.02 22:57:21.736 Experts expert TradePanel MT5 (BTCUSD,M1) loaded successfully
2022.07.02 22:57:24.038 Trades use Hosting Service to speed up the execution - 0.36 ms via 'MQL5 New York NY4 21 (MQL5.community)' instead of 210.99 ms
2022.07.02 22:57:24.278 MQL5.community activated for 'eugenelin2857', balance: 0.00
2022.07.02 22:57:25.535 MQL5.chats activated for 'eugenelin2857'
2022.07.02 22:57:33.389 Experts expert TradePanel MT5 (BTCUSD,M1) removed
2022.07.02 22:57:55.496 Experts expert TradePanel MT5 (EURUSD,M1) loaded successfully
The 2nd terminal is fail
2022.07.02 22:56:30.706 Terminal MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC) x64 build 3337 started for Raw Trading Ltd
2022.07.02 22:56:30.710 Terminal Windows 10 build 18363, 4 x Intel Celeron J1900 @ 1.99GHz, 1 / 3 Gb memory, 416 / 689 Gb disk, admin, GMT+8
2022.07.02 22:56:35.577 MQL5.community activated for 'eugenelin2857', balance: 0.00
2022.07.02 22:56:36.842 MQL5.chats activated for 'eugenelin2857'
2022.07.02 22:58:18.489 MQL5 Market failed download product 'TradePanel MT5' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [403: Forbidden])
Dear sir
Today, I use the other PC to install MQL EA, on the first MT5 terminal, install Okay. but failed at the 2 second terminal....
2022.07.02 22:58:18.489 MQL5 Market failed download product 'TradePanel MT5' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [403: Forbidden])
I understand that you are going to install the market product (EA) on two MT5 instances (without VPS).
You could install it on one MT5, and could not install it on the other MT5 having 403 error.
I can repeat about this 403 error that it is error on your local system (it is not related to the error in the Market at all):
Besides, if you are on one computer so one activation is per computer ... and if you already installed EA on one MT5 so you can simple copy Market forder to the other MT5 (without installation). Besides, if you install it on one MT5 so it means - you installed it for whole your computer, and you can simple copy it to the other Metatrader within this one same computer.
For example:
in one MT5 with EA installed - File - Open data Folder - MQL5 - Experts ... and copy Market folder to the other MT5 to "File - Open data Folder - MQL5 - Experts".
Example - copy this folder from one MT5 -
to the other MT5 (to Experts folder of other MT5) within same computer.
Dear sir
Thank you very much, the copy folder works. Great !!