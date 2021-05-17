The same indicator with different settings
I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
- Post in the correct place.
- Use the code button for code.
- You just show how to get different settings. Now call your indicator with each of them.
William, I am sorry, I am new here! I thought that Keith Watford already moved my post? Do I still move it to another location? Furthermore, where do I find the code button? The third point I did not get at all!
I had already moved this topic. I have no idea why William needed to say anything as the topic had already been moved.
I already told you about posting code.
The button is at the top of the post window, </> in a box.
Hi William,
so you are saying under point 3 that I did code/started out in the right way?
If this is correct, I added later further down in the code:
double IRegr1Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift1); double IRegr1Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift2); double IRegr2Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_2,kstd_2,bars_2,0,shift1); double IRegr2Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_2,kstd_2,bars_2,0,shift2); double IRegr3Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_3,kstd_3,bars_3,0,shift1); double IRegr3Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_3,kstd_3,bars_3,0,shift
BUT when I took a look it the expert column I discovered the following error message :
2021.05.17 08:05:23.310 cannot open file 'C:\Program Files (x86)\FTMO MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\i_Regr.ex4' [2]
So what am I missing here? What am I doing wrong here?
The original name given to the indicator and under which the I-Regr is found under indicators is "i-Regr" But it seems to me that the way I am trying to define the indicator at the beginning of the code by giving it unique numbers (i_Regr_1, i_Regr_2, i_Regr_3) does not work and is not recognized by mt4! If I simply use "i-Regr" more than once the compiler tells that the variable already exists! So what do I need to do?
Your iCustom calls “i_Regr” but there is no such indicator in the «DataFolder»/MQL4/Indicators folder. Go look (File → Open Data Folder) and verify you put it in the correct location and compiled it.
Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 2014.02.03
Dear William,
thank you for following up on me!
Surely it "sits" in my indicator folder as you can see in the screenshot:
- MJZMQL5: strangely it takes only I_Regr!!:
Not strange at all. A dash is the minus operation (as in v=a - b;). Can't use a dash in a variable name. What you named your variables is irrelevant. It is their value that's important.
-
double IRegr1Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift1);
The indicator name contains a dash per your explorer screenshot.
- MJZMQL5: Surely it "sits" in my indicator folder as you can see in the screenshot:It is not in your folder.
- And don't call me Shirley.
Hello,
how can I code 3 identical i-Regs with different settings?
I tried:
BUT unfortunately that did not work? Does anybody know how to do it?
Many thanks in advance!