The same indicator with different settings

how can I code 3 identical i-Regs with different settings?

I tried:

extern string

   i_Regr_1                   = "---i-Regr_Settings";

extern int degree_1         = 4;

extern double kstd_1        = 2.0;

extern int bars_1           = 120;

extern int shift_1          = 0;



extern string

   i_Regr_2                    = "---i-Regr_Settings";

extern int degree_2          = 4;

extern double kstd_2         = 2.0;

extern int bars_2            = 180;

extern int shift_2           = 0;



extern string

   i_Regr_3                    = "---i-Regr_Settings";

extern int degree_3          = 4;

extern double kstd_3         = 2.0;

extern int bars_3            = 240;

extern int shift_3           = 0;


BUT unfortunately that did not work? Does anybody know how to do it?


Many thanks in advance!

 
Please edit your post and use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code.
EDIT your original post, please do not just post the code correctly in a new post.

Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.

I have moved your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.


 
William, I am sorry, I am new here! I thought that Keith Watford already moved my post? Do I still move it to another location? Furthermore, where do I find the code button? The third point I did not get at all!

 
MJZMQL5:

William, I am sorry, I am new here! I thought that Keith Watford already moved my post? Do I still move it to another location? Furthermore, where do I find the code button? The third point I did not get at all!

I had already moved this topic. I have no idea why William needed to say anything as the topic had already been moved.

I already told you about posting code.

Hi William,

so you are saying under point 3 that I did code/started out in the right way?

If this is correct, I added later further down in the code:

   double IRegr1Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift1);
   double IRegr1Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift2);
  
   double IRegr2Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_2,kstd_2,bars_2,0,shift1);
   double IRegr2Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_2,kstd_2,bars_2,0,shift2);
  
   double IRegr3Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_3,kstd_3,bars_3,0,shift1);
   double IRegr3Center2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_3,kstd_3,bars_3,0,shift

BUT when I took a look it the expert column I discovered the following error message : 

2021.05.17 08:05:23.310 cannot open file 'C:\Program Files (x86)\FTMO MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\i_Regr.ex4' [2]

 So what am I missing here? What am I doing wrong here?

The original name given to the indicator and under which the I-Regr is found under indicators is "i-Regr" But it seems to me that the way I am trying to define the indicator at the beginning of the code by giving it unique numbers (i_Regr_1, i_Regr_2, i_Regr_3) does not work and is not recognized by mt4! If I simply use "i-Regr" more than once the compiler tells that the variable already exists! So what do I need to do?

 
MJZMQL5: 2021.05.17 08:05:23.310 cannot open file 'C:\Program Files (x86)\FTMO MetaTrader 4\MQL4\indicators\i_Regr.ex4' [2]

Your iCustom calls “i_Regr” but there is no such indicator in the «DataFolder»/MQL4/Indicators folder. Go look (File → Open Data Folder) and verify you put it in the correct location and compiled it.
          Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 2014.02.03

 
Dear William,

thank you for following up on me!

Surely it "sits" in my indicator folder as you can see in the screenshot:


Screenshot MT4 Indicators folder
 
Your indicator looks like it's "i-Regr" and not "i_Regr".
 
This is what I thought too! But the compiler does not take "i-Regr_1 as you see below:


screenshot mt4 compiling error


strangely it takes only I_Regr!!: 


Screenshot compiler

 
  1. MJZMQL5: strangely it takes only I_Regr!!: 

    Not strange at all. A dash is the minus operation (as in v=a - b;). Can't use a dash in a variable name. What you named your variables is irrelevant. It is their value that's important.

  2.    double IRegr1Center1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"i_Regr",degree_1,kstd_1,bars_1,0,shift1);

    The indicator name contains a dash per your explorer screenshot.

  3. MJZMQL5: Surely it "sits" in my indicator folder as you can see in the screenshot:
    It is not in your folder.
  4. And don't call me Shirley.
