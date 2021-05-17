The same indicator with different settings - page 2
Not strange at all. A dash is the minus operation (as in v=a - b;). Can't use a dash in a variable name. What you named your variables is irrelevant. It is their value that's important.
The indicator name contains a dash per your explorer screenshot.
ok, so what am I supposed to do?
I got the mql4 code. Should I rename it into "i_Regr"?
Dear William,
so I just re-named the indicator into "i_Regr" and now it works & can be opened! In order to have 3 different I-Regrs running in my EA, should I
1. Create 3 equally I-Regrs by simply saving them any time under a different name like i_Regr_1, i_Regr_2, i_Regr_3 and then
2. addressing them in the way I showed you before?
Bill I would never call you Shirley Temple! Just kidding! I figured it out! Thank you so much! But it was only possible with your help! You gave the crucial hint!
There is another issue I have trouble with coding. May be you can help me with this one too?: There is free indicator called tcftrandingtsf_free which I would like to implement into my EA. It has no properties and it looks like this:
How would I need to address the indicator?
double tctrendingtsf_free1 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"tctrendingtsf_free",1,shift1); with 1 for green
double tctrendingtsf_free2 = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"tctrendingtsf_free",2,shift2); and 2 for red?
Many thks in advance!