HighestHigh & Open working but LowestLow & open not working.
Maybe the error is not in those code lines you have shown us but somewhere else in your code. Maybe it is where you use those variables that may be the problem. So, show more of your code and where you use those variables.
Or maybe, it is even the Day() function that is returning the wrong bar count. You may need to show much more of your code and a more detailed explanation of what you are trying to do!
Maybe the error is not in those code lines you have shown us but somewhere else in your code. Maybe it is where you use those variables that may be the problem. So, show more of your code and where you use those variables.
Or maybe, it is even the Day() function that is returning the wrong bar count. You may need to show much more of your code and a more detailed explanation of what you are trying to do!
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict enum ENUM_TESTER_SPEED { SUPER_FAST=0, FAST50=50, FAST100=100, FAST250=250, MEDIUM500=500, SLOW750=750, SUPER_SLOW=1000, SUPER_DUPER_SLOW=2000 }; extern ENUM_TESTER_SPEED speed = FAST100; int HighestHigh,HighestOpen,LowestLow,LowestOpen; void OnTick() { //--- for(int i = speed;i>0;i--) { Comment(TimeCurrent()); } HighestHigh = iHighest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_HIGH,Day(),0); HighestOpen = iHighest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_OPEN,Day(),0); LowestLow = iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,Day(),0); LowestOpen = iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_OPEN,Day(),0); ObjectDelete("line1"); ObjectDelete("line2"); ObjectDelete("line3"); ObjectDelete("line4"); ObjectCreate("line1",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0], High[HighestHigh]); Print("High High of the Day is = ", High[HighestHigh]); ObjectCreate("line2",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0], Low[LowestLow]); Print("Lowest Low of the Day is = ", Low[LowestLow]); ObjectCreate("line3",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0], Open[HighestOpen]); ObjectSet("line3",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT); ObjectSet("line3",OBJPROP_COLOR,Blue); Print("Highest Open of the Day is = ",Open[HighestOpen]); ObjectCreate("line4",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0], Open[LowestOpen]); ObjectSet("line4",OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT); ObjectSet("line4",OBJPROP_COLOR,Green); Print("Lowest Open of the Day is = ", Open[LowestOpen]); return; }
LowestLow & Lowest Open are sometime 8,9,10 hrs behind the current bars, on using H1 Chart.
- www.mql5.com
Why are you using the built in function "Day()" for a count of bars to scan? That returns the current day of the month! What does that have to do with the number of bars?
However, taking into account the use of the current day of the month as the number of bars, then the code is working correctly.
What is not working correctly is the logic of it all as I am sure you are trying to achieve something else!
Also your code is running on every single tick, deleting and creating objects on every single tick. That is a waste of resources and makes it very slow!
Please explain your logic and what you are trying to achieve because the code is just not making any sense!
Why are you using the built in function "Day()" for a count of bars to scan? That returns the current day of the month! What does that have to do with the number of bars?
However, taking into account the use of the current day of the month as the number of bars, then the code is working correctly.
What is not working correctly is the logic of it all as I am sure you are trying to achieve something else!
Also your code is running on every single tick, deleting and creating objects on every single tick. That is a waste of resources and makes it very slow!
Please explain your logic and what you are trying to achieve because the code is just not making any sense!
I just need 4 values , HighestHigh , HighestOpen.LowestLow , LowestOpen, Of current day starting from 00Hrs in H1
So what should I add in the place of Day() ?
You have to first use iBarShift() to find out what is the index of the first bar of the day, then use that information in iHighest() and iLowest().
It is working correctly for HH, HO, LL and LO. What is NOT correct is using "Day()". You are basing your observation on the wrong assumption. That is why you "think" it is wrong.
- docs.mql4.com
datetime starttimetoday=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0); int numberofbarstoday=Bars(_Symbol,_Period,starttimetoday,Time[0]); //starttimetoday is 00:00 hrs of the day , Time[0] current hours of candle int LowestLow = iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_LOW,numberofbarstoday,0); int LowestOpen = iLowest(_Symbol,_Period,MODE_OPEN,numberofbarstoday,0);
the drawing could now be limited to new bar, that will free up resources, as Fernando alluded to.
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Hi,
I am unable to understand whats wrong with the code.
HighestHigh & HighestOpen working , But lowestLow & LowestOpen for current day not working.