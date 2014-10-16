When an EA runs with many messages
please check your total account balance first
rockas33:You should contact the author of this expert. Bulk log messages are most likely result of ineffective code (no checks for trade environment limitations).
I have an EA which while runs gives many messages at the experts window as you can at the picture below:
Forex brokers can make complain if the EA sends many messages Data or they don't care, their systems can accept any amount of data so they don't have problem?
rockas33:
Forex brokers can make complain if the EA sends many messages Data or they don't care, their systems can accept any amount of data so they don't have problem?
Forex brokers can make complain if the EA sends many messages Data or they don't care, their systems can accept any amount of data so they don't have problem?
Based on your screen shot, it seems the error messages come after the EA communicated with your broker (error 130). If the EA keeps doing this long enough, the platform may receive error 141 (too many requests) for each trade request, causing the requests to fail.
You should contact the developer of the EA. It can also cause performance issues i.e. running slower in backtesting/optimization
coding issue. refer to the programmer
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I have an EA which while runs gives many messages at the experts window as you can at the picture below:
This is problem for the Forex company which i use their MT4 platform?