Can't round a number "0.13" - page 2
Sorry, but I am not quite following you! What convention is it using exactly?
"rounding rule to round to whole integers" is not a convention, but just what its function is.
As for trying to adjust for representation or round-off errors, I personally prefer that a rounding functions DOES NOT try to do that.
The only thing I am not clear from your statement, is what convention is used by "MathRound". Its not the "C" convention, nor is it the "Round to Even" convention!
Do you know which convention it uses?
EDIT: Looks like you edited your post after I answered. So its using the "Round half away from zero"
EDIT2: The reason, I like having the rounding NOT adjust for corrections, is because I calculated my lots based on self-adjusting fractional risk percentages, so I prefer that it does not try to adjust. Nut that is my preference obviously, not that of other traders.
MQL MathRound() follows the 'Round half away from zero' rule
The function returns a value rounded off to the nearest integer of the specified numeric value.
Thanks for that info!
I clarify those issues because it find a lot of confusion on the forum about the two functions.
As you stated, selecting a rounding mode is a matter of personal preference. But, as I said earlier I prefer more consistent code.
Thanks.
Your expectations of the functions are wrong or cannot be fulfilled in principle, because of the way numbers are represented on the computer.
Integers (int, uint, long) have a 1 to 1 correspondence. So the calculator shows exactly what you expect to see, 1 as 1 and not as 0.999999999999999999999999999999999998 (or so).
Doubles are implemented as the CLOSEST number that results from formulas like this (see: #4):
Thus doubles are only as you would expect after a Normalize() if the number INCIDENTALLY results exactly from the formula. This gives only two solutions:
Carl Schreiber:
MathRound(x) does more or less: first add 0.5 an then cut of all the decimal after the decimal dot. But as long it is a double you can't get rid of decimals.
MQL MathRound() is most likely implemented as:
The function returns a value rounded off to the nearest integer of the specified numeric value.
MQL MathRound() follows the 'Round half away from zero' rule.
Rounding to the nearest integer:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rounding#Rounding_to_the_nearest_integer
Using the following function or a similar expression for decimal rounding gives inconsistent results as it does not follow any well-known rounding rule.
The rounding rule is inconsistent due to binary floating-point roundoff errors in the intermediate result of number / step.
These functions return a value rounded off to the nearest integer multiple of the specified decimal step.
The rounding is consistent and follows the 'Round half away from zero' rule.
Rounding to a specified multiple:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rounding#Rounding_to_a_specified_multiple
It is worth noting that binary floating-point roundoff errors in the intermediate results can also affect MathFloor() and MathCeil(), when used to round down/up a quantity to a specified multiple without taking the necessary precautions to ensure mathematically valid results.
Here is a test script to demonstrate how errors can occur even in an apparently simple calculation:
The Math Utils - library provides useful functions for comparison and rounding of floating-point numbers (prices, lots and money).
The library implements more advanced fixes to MQL rounding functions to ensure mathematically sound results.
Math Utils (MT5)
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20822
Math Utils (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25723