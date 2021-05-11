copy trading calc problem

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Hi, i choosed a signal trader with a leverage more tha mine to copy signals.

I don't understand how does calc of copytrading is done. I red this article, but my calc is wrong. For example I have this situation:

Balance of my provider: 5167 USD; leverage is 1:500.

Balance of my account: 544 USD; my leverage is 1:30; my percentage copy in mt5 is 95%

If i make (544*0.95) / 5167, I obtain 0.1, than 0.1 * (30/500) = 0.006, that is not equal to 0.7%. How it is calculated 0.7% in below image?

And in mt5 platform, what is the last column "change", after profit's column?

leverage   changeColumn

 

You can use this example to understand about calculation:

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Signal not copying full lots

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40

You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):

Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:

  1. Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
  2. Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
  3. Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
  4. EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700

Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:

  1. Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
    Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
    Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
  2. After considering the leverages:
    Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
    Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
  3. After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
    Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
    Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
  4. Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
    Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
    Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio

Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied: 

- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% -  volume of 1.6 lots

- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% -  volume of 0.07 lots


 
Also - check this part of the FAQ (about rounding):
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
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pasquale87:

Hi, i choosed a signal trader with a leverage more tha mine to copy signals.

I don't understand how does calc of copytrading is done. I red this article, but my calc is wrong. For example I have this situation:

Balance of my provider: 5167 USD; leverage is 1:500.

Balance of my account: 544 USD; my leverage is 1:30; my percentage copy in mt5 is 95%

If i make (544*0.95) / 5167, I obtain 0.1, than 0.1 * (30/500) = 0.006, that is not equal to 0.7%. How it is calculated 0.7% in below image?

And in mt5 platform, what is the last column "change", after profit's column?

  

You are copying the signal provider with a copying ratio of 0.7%, which is extremely small, that means that if the signal opens a 1 lot position, you will copy it as a 0.01 lot one.

The right column has nothing to do with signal copying.

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