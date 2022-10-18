How do i contact tech support
Ive written over 100 words plus attached a screenshot to send message to tech support reagrding financial operation being limited since i switched vpns and vps,but it keeps requesting MORE dam word, like it wants an essay wtf. All of my market indiactors are frozen on an old pair from weeks ago, and i cant rent vps from mql5 (current fxvps sucvks balls).
someone help, frustrated.
Thanks Mehmet but ive already done the things outlined,and im still asked for more information after ive explained the issue thoroughly and attached screen shot.
Are you still on VPN proxy?
Why?
You got the problem for that, and you are still using it ...
Besides, "financial operation limited" issue has nothing to do with the Market indicators and trading accounts.
----------------
Yes, you should wait for the service desk reply.
I have no idea what your saying my guy but thanks . the main issue I’m having is being UNABLE to send a message to the service desk. And as much as I appreciate the help forum input and extra cents, what would really help if someone from the service desk would contact me or comment with instructions I have NOT already tried. But ,I’m sure y’all mean well so keep the help coming.
Sergey ,Maybe you can explain how to fix the issue with my indicators or how to get the financial limitation removed. And yes I’ve tried without the VPN proxy and still no luck.
This is what happens at 40 words.
Use Contacts and Requests link at the bottom of the page to send a message to the service desk (in case your message is not going to send).
And it is nothing to do any indicators - because you connected your Metatrader instances with the broker (your trading accounts), right?
And the price on the charts (the data/quotes), the charts and the symbols to trade are related to the broker only (and it has nothing to do with "financial operations limited" issue).
- If your indicators are from the Market so delete them and install them once again.
- If your indicators are not from the Market being frozen with the charts - change the broker (open account with the other broker).
You are asked if you have other MQL5 accounts, not trading accounts.
Fill in the required information carefully please.
Peace be upon you. Every time I try to login to my real account for trading, the call fails. Why am I putting my data correct?
